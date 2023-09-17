FROSTBURG — Frostburg State put together a team effort, playing well in all three phases in a 37-7 win in the home opener over West Liberty on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
The Bobcats (3-0, 2-0 Mountain East) dominated the first half, and overcame a rough third quarter to extend its winning streak to three games.
"We started out how we wanted to," Frostburg head coach Eric Wagoner said. "We talked about taking the football offensively and going down and scoring, that's what we did. We had a lot of momentum early, tried getting our offense jump started. Third quarter was a nightmare, so we gotta fix that part. It was an OK game, a B-minus game. We gotta play much better throughout the whole course of the game."
Frostburg controlled the game from the start. Amari N'namdi-Hall took the opening kickoff 38 yards to the 43.
Max Davis led the Bobcats on the opening drive with two catches for 48 yards. His second set up first-and-goal at the 10.
Two plays later, Owen Doyle scored from four yards out to give Frostburg a quick 7-0 lead.
"We talked about it all week, our guys knew what we wanted to do," Wagoner said. "It was important, it was all about building the momentum and self confidence in the guys."
The Bobcats only needed six plays to find the end zone on its opening drive.
The Hilltoppers (0-3, 0-2 MEC) went three and out on its opening drive. Matt Curry shanked a punt that only went eight yards to the West Liberty 15.
Despite starting inside the red zone, Frostburg settled on a Dayne Koontz 30-yard field goal.
Midway through the first quarter, the Bobcats took over at its 30. Frostburg converted a third and fourth down and two Hilltoppers penalties also led to first downs.
Three plays later, Graham Walker punched it in from 11 yards away to extend Frostburg's lead to 17-0.
"Every time we score it's extremely important," Wagoner said. "We gotta be more consistent with it, we can't have a couple good drives and couple off ones."
On the Hilltoppers' ensuing drive, Rudy Garcia was intercepted by Will Burns four plays in.
The Bobcats failed to capitalize, going three and out. Later in the quarter, Brennan Secrist shanked a punt that only went 18 yards and Frostburg took over at the 48.
In five plays, the Bobcats reached the end zone on a 35-yard run by Doyle. It was his second touchdown of the game.
"We put in hard work all week preparing to go 1-0," Doyle said. "My linemen up front did a great job today. Shoutout to RBU (running back university), we all got into the end zone today."
After little offensive success to begin the game, West Liberty found some rhythm. The Hilltoppers went on an 18-play, 79-yard drive.
DJ Denson and Rashaan Simpson were called for pass interference as West Liberty drove to the Frostburg 13 and Tyler Waddell attempted a 33-yard field goal.
The Bobcats blocked the kick but failed to take advantage. James Cook shanked a punt with two seconds left that gave the Hilltoppers the ball at the 27.
Waddell came on for a 47-yard field goal to end the half, but Frostburg blocked that one too to end the first half.
"The first one was extremely important," Wagoner said of the blocks. "It got us the ball back, we knew we couldn't run it out if we didn't get a first down. That punt was a huge issue for us. But our guys were very resilient."
The Bobcats led 24-0 at halftime and opened the second half with another defensive stand. After a penalty on West Liberty, Khadeem Richards fumbled on a handoff and Jeremiah Baxter recovered.
The third quarter was filled with mistakes for Frostburg's offense. It started quickly as Walker was sacked on the first play and threw an interception to John Brown.
The Hilltoppers took advantage, picking up a pair of first downs and another on a facemask penalty by Frostburg's Leonard Scott.
"We came out of half and weren't ready to go," Wagoner said.
On the next play, Garcia found Rashawn Harvey wide open for an eight-yard touchdown.
The Bobcats offense continued to struggle, punting on each of its next three drives. Up 24-7 after three quarters, Frostburg's offense found its rhythm in the fourth quarter.
Five plays after a personal foul on West Liberty, Sean Aaron scored from five yards out. The extra point was blocked to keep the score 30-7.
"We've been trying to get Sean going," Wagoner said. "You looked up and guys have nine people stacked in the box every time Sean's in the backfield. Being able to line up when they're trying to take the run away and still score, that can be a demoralizing touchdown at the end of the game."
On the Hilltoppers' ensuing drive, Garcia was picked by Colby Street. Three plays later, Devin Thompson found the end zone from 20 yards out.
West Liberty took over and went 74 yards over 13 plays. The Hilltoppers faced fourth and goal at the one, but the Bobcats forced an incompletion.
"We're always resilient, we never give up," Frostburg linebacker Michael Morgan said. "One thing our coach always says is bend don't break. And we don't break."
West Liberty had three drives where it reached the red zone. Two drives ended on a missed field goal and turnover on downs with the other being their lone touchdown.
Doyle led the Bobcats with 81 yards on 12 rushes and two touchdowns.
"We've known about Owen since spring ball, everyone else in our conference is soon gonna know after this game," Wagoner said. "He's been huge. He runs hard. He's almost impossible to tackle."
Thompson added nine runs for 46 yards and a score. Davis led Frostburg with six catches for 73 yards. Walker went 16 of 25 for 155 yards and an interception.
The Bobcats defense applied a lot of pressure, finishing with three sacks and sent a lot of blitzes, especially early in the game.
"It's our emphasis every week to be aggressive," Wagoner said. "We wanna be aggressive on offense and be aggressive on special teams also. At the end of the day, the quarterback's the one we gotta play, not the offensive coordinator. If you get the quarterback rattled, it's gonna do some good things for our defense."
Morgan finished with four tackles, three for loss and two sacks. Baxter also had four tackles with two pass breakups.
Frostburg's defense broke up seven passes and intercepted two.
"They've shown up all week," Wagoner said of the secondary. "They've shown up all year so far. The young guys gotta get a little better, but our secondary's been a strong point. When you get a lot of hits on the quarterback, it makes the secondary's job a little more fun."
For West Liberty, Garcia went 18 of 46 for 162 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Chris Charles caught seven passes for 79 yards and Harvey caught seven for 62 and a score.
Trent Crawford led the Hilltoppers with 10 tackles, one for loss and a sack.
The Bobcats held West Liberty to three total rushing yards while rushing for 168.
Frostburg has a bye next week before hosting Notre Dame College on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m.
"Going into a bye, you wanna build momentum off of it," Wagoner said. "Once this is over, we got a seven-game stretch that is tough. We probably have the toughest seven-game stretch of anyone in our conference."
