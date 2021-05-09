SALEM, Va. — In its first Mountain East Conference tournament, Frostburg State fell just shy of the championship game.
The Bobcats won two straight elimination games against West Virginia Wesleyan and Notre Dame (Ohio), before falling to West Liberty, 2-1, in the semifinals on Saturday.
In the nightcap against the Hilltoppers (33-15), FSU fell behind 2-0 in the first inning.
Katie Beeman notched an RBI single to right off of Bobcats starter Sierra Sanderson, then Annie Paterson scored another on a single to center.
After the teams traded five scoreless frames, Frostburg State tried to mount a comeback with its season on the line in the seventh.
With two outs, Katie Ernst hit a routine fly ball to right field, but Madelyn Weidner botched the easy play to allow a run to score and make it 2-1. Ernst — the go-ahead runner with Emily Hughes moving to third — was thrown out at second trying to get into scoring position, ending the game.
FSU kept it close and nearly won despite being outhit 6-3. Sanderson, Taylor McCarty and pinch-hitter Emily Hughes tallied the Bobcats’ three hits. Ellie Buckheit scored their only run, pinch-running for McCarty in the seventh.
Sanderson picked up the loss after giving up two runs, one earned, in 2 1/3 innings on five hits. Sydney Theobald tossed 3 2/3 scoreless frames in relief.
Wesleyan pitcher Riley Bennington was the winning arm after tossing five scoreless, one-hit innings, striking out five and walking two.
The Hilltoppers were led by Sidney Little, who slashed 2 for 3 at the plate. Beeman went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Paterson hit 1 for 3 with an RBI.
With the defeat, Frostburg State’s first MEC season comes to an end with a 25-17 record.
Frostburg State 1 Notre Dame 0
In another low-scoring affair, FSU walked off — and eliminated — Notre Dame (17-27) for its second straight victory to begin Saturday.
Following six consecutive scoreless innings, the Bobcats played station-to-station in the seventh.
Aliyah Ramey notched a lead-off single. Pinch-runner Hughes moved into scoring position after a sacrifice bunt by Kennadie Batchelor. Ernst moved the winning run to third with another single, and Hughes finally crossed after Notre Dame second baseman Katelyn Rheude committed an error on a hit by Kat Treff.
Theobald tossed 4 2/3 scoreless frames on four hits with five strikeouts to start. Emily Talbert threw a scoreless inning in relief, and Shawna Leonard tallied her 12th win of the season after keeping Notre Dame off the board for the final 1 1/3 frames.
Six different hitters combined for FSU’s six base-knocks. Batchelor, Ernst, Ramey, Treff, Ava Gnibus and Brianna Powell all batted safely.
Mckenzie Zigmont’s record dropped to 8-11 this season in the circle after her six scoreless innings were erased with the winning run crossing in the seventh. Her final line was a run on six hits, a walk and a strikeout in 6 1/3 frames of work.
Frostburg State 2 W.Va. Wesleyan 1
In the FSU’s first matchup Saturday, it overcame a 1-0 hole and held on late to eliminate Wesleyan from MEC tourney play.
Grace Smith got Wesleyan started with an RBI single up the middle in the top of the third, but Frostburg State quickly made a response. FSU’s McCarty tallied a clutch two-RBI single to right field to put her squad up 2-1, a lead that proved to be enough.
McCarty went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Frostburg State offensively. Ernst also slashed 2 for 3. Sanderson, Gnibus and Theobald accounted for FSU’s other three hits — who equaled Wesleyan at 7 base-knocks apiece.
The Frostburg State duo of Theobald and Leonard delivered solid performances in the circle to keep Wesleyan’s bats at bay.
Theobald improved her season mark to 10-8 after allowing just one run and four hits in four innings pitched. She struck out two and walked none. Leonard garnered the save with three innings of scoreless work; she struck out four and walked one.
Abigail O’Shields was tabbed with the loss. In a complete-game effort, she allowed two runs, one earned, on seven hits in six innings. O’Shields struck out six, walked three and hit a batter in defeat.
Smith and Kennedy Cowart topped Wesleyan with two hits apiece.
