FROSTBURG — Frostburg State entered halftime with an eight-point lead but it was Davis & Elkins that left the court with a 91-83 victory when the final buzzer sounded on Wednesday night.
The Bobcats (8-19) led 44-36 at intermission after shooting 44.4% from the field to D&E’s 32.3%, but the Senators outscored FSU, 55-39, during the second half to complete the comeback.
Frostburg State shot better from the field (50% to 43.5%); however, Davis & Elkins made two more 3-pointers (8 to 6) and eight more free throws. D&E was 23 for 29 from the stripe compared to FSU’s 15 for 18.
Jason Murphy led Frostburg State with 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting and nine rebounds. Agyei Edwards added 17 points and nine boards, and Bo Schene chipped in 13 points off the bench.
Six Senators finished in double figures: Sam Rolle IV (28 points), Claren Pierre (13), Evan Busby (12), Breland Walton (11), Vadim Clanet (11) and Jordan Alexander (10).
Frostburg State finishes the season on the road at Fairmont State on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Garrett College 84 CCBC Catonsville 65
MCHENRY — Kamren Heathington exploded for 24 points off the bench to lead Garrett College past CCBC Catonsville on Wednesday night.
Heathington, a freshman from Snellville, Georgia, was 8 for 12 from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers. Marquin Thompson joined him in the 20-point club, adding 22 on 7 of 16 from the field, 3 for 7 from 3-point land and 5 for 7 from the charity stripe.
Nyrek Wheeler added 13 points and a team-high 16 rebounds for a double-double, and Korey Mitchum (Southern) and Anthony Crosby chipped in nine each. Crosby pulled down nine boards.
Garrett College (18-11) led 38-26 at intermission and outscored Catonsville, 48-39, after halftime.
Statistics for CCBC Catonsville were not available.
Garrett closes out the regular season at CCBC Dundalk on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Region 20 Division II tournament begins on Tuesday.
Montgomery 107 WVU Potomac State 76
KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Potomac State battled for a quarter, but Montgomery College poured in 63 second-half points to pull away Wednesday.
The Catamounts (5-21) trailed 44-33 at halftime before being outscored by 20 after intermission. Potomac State has lost four straight.
William Tchatchoua tallied 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting off the bench to pace Montgomery, and Marcus Rodgers (19 points), Terrance Williams (14), Marcus Trent (13) and Marquise Trent (13).
Juliyen Johnson topped Potomac State with 22 points. Richard Law scored 20, K’Marion Dowe added 15 and Gavin Barkley (Berkeley Springs) tallied 12.
Potomac State finishes the regular season at Chesapeake College on Friday at 7 p.m.
