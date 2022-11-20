FROSTBURG — Frostburg State held off a late rally to defeat West Virginia Wesleyan 60-59 Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Arena.
"Our defense held steady and that's all we can ask," Frostburg head coach Sean Brown Sr. said. "Playing most of the second half without Jason (Murphy), our team learned to rely on him, depend on him for our defensive schemes. We gotta go back to the drawing board just in case something like that happens again if we don't have Jason."
The Frostburg Bobcats (2-2, 1-0 Mountain East Conference) led by double digits for most of the second half. The Wesleyan Bobcats (0-4, 0-1 MEC) cut their deficit to three in the final minutes, but Frostburg was able to hold on.
The Frostburg offense got off to a slow start to begin the game. Through the first 10 minutes, it only scored eight points. Frostburg shot 9 of 28 from the field in the first half and 2 for 9 from beyond the arc.
"We shot too many jump shots," Brown said about the slow start. "We weren't aggressive enough offensively. We want to work inside out and instead we were shooting a lot of jump shots. We weren't getting the ball to the basket. Once we settled down and started getting the ball inside off of dribble penetration and off of post feeds, then things started to open up for us."
Frostburg found some rhythm midway through the first half. It went on a 10-4 run and led 22-13. Frostburg scored five of its 10 points at the free-throw line.
Agyei Edwards led Frostburg in scoring with 10 points at halftime. He hit a 3 with about five minutes left in the first half that gave Frostburg a seven-point lead. It was their biggest of the game to that point.
"I thought Agyei didn't play his best game," Brown said. "But he was a leader, when Agyei leads, we usually do well. His points are gonna come. He knows how to play basketball and he knows how to put up wins."
While the offense started slow, the defense kept Frostburg in the game. It held Wesleyan to 10 for 32 from the field and 3 for 11 from deep. Frostburg forced 12 turnovers and scored 20 points off of those in the first half.
"Although we only gave up 23, I still think we could've done better," Brown said of the first half defense. "We gave their best player some open looks and we gotta clean that up. When we play some of the top teams in the conference, those are gonna be automatic 3-pointers. We did talk, communicate, play pretty good defense but I feel it's gotta be better."
Frostburg found some offensive rhythm to open the second half. It went on a 14-7 run and led 44-30 midway through.
"We want to make an effort to get the ball inside every play," Brown said. "Get the ball inside the paint every play for the first five possessions. Obviously that worked, it opened some things up for Agyei and for Jason. Those two guys played really well today."
Murphy scored six points during the run. Four of them came on back-to-back alley-oops. He was called for a technical on the second dunk for hanging onto the rim for several seconds. It was his second technical foul and he was disqualified from the game.
"Unfortunate mistake, but he'll learn from this and be better moving forward," Brown said.
Wesleyan responded with a 18-6 run to cut its deficit to 51-48. They scored four unanswered baskets, all four were layups.
"They have some really good players that can put the ball in the hole," Brown said. "These guys don't go and lay down. They're a nice bunch and in two years I think they're gonna be pretty good. They turned it up on us, they started running that zone press and they started taking chances. We couldn't find the open guy and our turnovers turned into points for them."
Jaylin Albury came up with a steal and finished a fast-break layup for Frostburg. Wesleyan cut the deficit to two points a few minutes later at 55-53. After both teams scored two unanswered baskets, Frostburg led 59-57 with 1:52 left.
Anthony Craven Jr. hit a jumper with 43 seconds left to make the score 60-59. Wesleyan had the ball in the final seconds as Darius Green's layup was blocked by Torrin Stephens to seal the win for Frostburg.
"I think my team showed tremendous guts, a bunch of intensity" Brown said. "A year ago, two years ago, we lose these games. But our defense and our intensity, as well as our focus and our leadership, are keeping us together."
For Wesleyan, Green scored 19 points with eight rebounds and six steals. Craven Jr. had 15 points and five rebounds. Tyler Slone had 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
For Frostburg, Edwards led the team in scoring with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Murphy scored 12 points with six rebounds and three blocks. Bo Schene scored nine points with four steals and three rebounds.
"He's getting going, he's getting his legs up under him," Brown said of Murphy. "His confidence is growing more and more every game."
Both teams play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wesleyan hosts Fairmont State while Frostburg travels to play Davis & Elkins.
"We've got to stop their point guard who's really good," Brown said to the keys of beating the Senators. "They're fast, they're quick and they play really hard. It's gonna be a test for us to stop them. It'll be an up-and-down game."
