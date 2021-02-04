FROSTBURG — Jihar Williams scored a game-high 20 points and Frostburg State turned back West Virginia State 77-71 in a Mountain East Conference game Wednesday evening at Bobcat Arena.
Williams made 13 baskets, including 6 of 13 on 3-pointers, in leading Frostburg State (3-5) to its third victory of the season — all at FSU — in eight games.
The Bobcats’ Agyei Edwards scored 15 points and Sean Patterson and Jaylon Johnson each added 12. Edwards had a team-high seven rebounds and Johnson pulled down six.
For the Yellow Jackets, it was only their second loss (6-2) as they were led by Anthony Pittman’s 17 points. Glen Abram scored 15, Jeremiah Moore 14, Treohn Watkins 13 and Augustus Stone had 12 to round out their scoring. Pittman and Moore both had double-doubles with 16 and 12 rebounds, respectively.
FSU had nine players score at least two or more points as their bench outscored the Yellow Jackets’ 26-12.
The Bobcats dominated in the first half, shooting 42.5% from the floor and took their largest lead of the game at 46-21 with 4:09 to go on two free throws by Jamil Jones, who finished with five points.
The Yellow Jackets fought back and trailed by 16 at halftime, 46-30.
West Virginia State continued the turnaround in the second half and tied it for the second time since it was 2-2 at 55-all on a Moore 3 with 8:04 to go. The Yellow Jackets took their first lead since going up 2-0 at 56-55 on a Moore free throw at 7:01.
There were five lead changes and six ties overall.
The Yellow Jackets’ last lead came at 67-66 on a Watkins 3-pointer with three minutes to play.
A Williams three 15 seconds later gave the Bobcats the lead for good at 69-67 as they outscored West Virginia State 11-5 the rest of the way.
Both teams had nine offensive rebounds, but the Yellow Jackets held the edge defensively 40-32.
Frostburg State will play its next four games at home beginning with Glenville State on Monday at 7:30 p.m. It will host Fairmont State on Wednesday, also at 7:30, Alderson Broaddus on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 4:30, and Wheeling on Monday, Feb. 15, beginning at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.