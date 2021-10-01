UNC PEMBROKE (2-2, 2-1 MEC) at FROSTBURG STATE (4-0, 3-0 MEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 2. 2021

Where: Frostburg

Stadium: Bobcat Stadium (4,000)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

Live Video: (Frostburg State Broadcast)

Live Radio: ( 99.5 WDZN Cumberland)

Live Stats: (Frostburg State Live Stats)

Series breakdown

All-Times Series: Tied 1-1

First Meeting: 2009 — UNCP 52-7

Last Meeting: 2020 Spring — FSU 40-28

Streak: Even

Prior to kickoff

The Frostburg State Bobcats will host the UNC Pembroke Braves this Saturday afternoon in the fifth game of the 2021 season at 1:00 p.m.

Frostburg enters the matchup vs UNCP this week after a 42-23 victory over the Concord Mountain Lions in week 4 on Saturday afternoon.This season marks the first time the Bobcats have gone 4-0 to open the season since 2018, with wins over Stevenson 34-7, TCNJ 47-7, Rowan 34-7 and Wesley 35-34. This the first undefeated season start in the DII era.

UNC Pembroke enters the matchup after dropping their matchup last week against Fairmont State, 30-27.

Series history

• The all-time series history is tied: 1-1. The first meeting was in 2009, where the Bobcats fell by a 52-7 margin at Bobcat Stadium.The more recent matchup in 2021 was a victory for the Bobcats, 40-28 on April 17th in Pembroke, NC. In a game where the Bobcat receiving core had a fantastic day, senior Malik Morris had three receptions for 132 yards and graduate student Kyle Belack had two touchdown catches on three receptions.

