UNC PEMBROKE (2-2, 2-1 MEC) at FROSTBURG STATE (4-0, 3-0 MEC)
• When: Saturday, Oct. 2. 2021
• Where: Frostburg
• Stadium: Bobcat Stadium (4,000)
• Kickoff: 1 p.m.
• Live Video: (Frostburg State Broadcast)
• Live Radio: ( 99.5 WDZN Cumberland)
• Live Stats: (Frostburg State Live Stats)
Series breakdown
• All-Times Series: Tied 1-1
• First Meeting: 2009 — UNCP 52-7
• Last Meeting: 2020 Spring — FSU 40-28
• Streak: Even
Prior to kickoff
The Frostburg State Bobcats will host the UNC Pembroke Braves this Saturday afternoon in the fifth game of the 2021 season at 1:00 p.m.
Frostburg enters the matchup vs UNCP this week after a 42-23 victory over the Concord Mountain Lions in week 4 on Saturday afternoon.This season marks the first time the Bobcats have gone 4-0 to open the season since 2018, with wins over Stevenson 34-7, TCNJ 47-7, Rowan 34-7 and Wesley 35-34. This the first undefeated season start in the DII era.
UNC Pembroke enters the matchup after dropping their matchup last week against Fairmont State, 30-27.
Series history
• The all-time series history is tied: 1-1. The first meeting was in 2009, where the Bobcats fell by a 52-7 margin at Bobcat Stadium.The more recent matchup in 2021 was a victory for the Bobcats, 40-28 on April 17th in Pembroke, NC. In a game where the Bobcat receiving core had a fantastic day, senior Malik Morris had three receptions for 132 yards and graduate student Kyle Belack had two touchdown catches on three receptions.
