BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference announced the seeds and matchups for its 2023 Acrobatics & Tumbling Championship to be held Friday and Saturday at Frostburg State University’s Bobcat Arena.
Frostburg State won the 2023 MEC Regular Season Championship with a 5-0 conference record and will be the top seed and tournament host. The Bobcats will open against fourth seed Glenville State (2-3) in Friday’s second semifinal meet.
Fairmont State, the 2022 MEC tournament champions, earned the second seed with a 4-1 conference record. The Falcons will meet third seeded West Liberty (3-2) in the first semifinal on Friday.
Additionally, the MEC will hold individual event finals on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The final list of qualifiers will be based on the top three event scores during MEC competition this season and will be released Wednesday afternoon.
The MEC championship meet is Saturday at 3 p.m. between the semifinal winners.
Championship tickets are now on sale online. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 13-18. Children 12 and under will be admitted free. Students from MEC institutions will also be admitted free with a valid student ID.
Further information can be found at Championship Central (https://mountaineast.org/tournaments/?id=142).
If You Go 2023 MEC Acrobatics & Tumbling Championship Schedule Friday, April 14 (Semifinals) 5 p.m. — No. 2 Fairmont State vs. No. 3 West Liberty 7:30 p.m. — No. 1 Frostburg State vs. No. 4 Glenville State Saturday, April 15 (Event Finals) 11 a.m. — (Qualifiers to be announced on Wednesday) Saturday, April 15 (Championship) 3 p.m. — Semifinal Winners
