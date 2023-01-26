FROSTBURG — A poor shooting performance by Frostburg State led to a 71-53 home loss to Charleston (W.Va.) on Wednesday night at Bobcat Arena.
"We played a lot harder, defended a lot smarter," Frostburg head coach Sean Brown Sr. said. "Those are the things we worked on a lot. Now we gotta clean up our offense. The main thing is our guys feel we have enough to compete in that locker room. They trust each other and believe they can beat teams like Charleston and West Liberty."
The Golden Eagles (14-5, 11-2 Mountain East) took the lead for good four minutes into the game and held it for 90% of the game. The Bobcats (5-14, 1-12 Mountain East) shot 33% from the field on 20 for 59 shooting.
Frostburg struggled to shoot the ball, especially in the first half, going 8 for 30 from the field and 0 for 4 from beyond the arc.
"It happens every game," Brown said. "We get so wound up and we're playing so hard coming out. We miss some bunnies we usually make. We gotta figure that out."
Frostburg's defense kept them in the game in the first half as it combined for seven steals and scored 17 points off turnovers.
"We had this team scouted out really well, they're a really good team," Brown said. "Our guys were focused in the defensive game plan. That's why we gained so many steals early on. We played hard on defense, our guys really gave an effort to go with the game plan."
Frostburg led 2-0 before Charleston quickly took the lead four minutes in. Down 3-2, the Bobcats cut their deficit to 8-7 with 12:55 left in the first half.
The Golden Eagles responded with a 13-5 run to extend their lead to 21-12 with 6:46 remaining. Both teams scored nine points in the final six minutes as Charleston took a 32-21 lead at halftime.
"We started losing our sense of connectivity," Brown said. "We're over helping on drives, teams like that wait for you to help. They kick it out for open 3s. They're probably the best 3-point shooting team in our league."
Jason Murphy led Frostburg with 10 points and four rebounds in the first half. He finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and one block.
"He had a pretty good game," Brown said. "We still didn't get him enough touches. They had him bottled up, they were bringing two or three guys on him. We didn't move the ball side to side in the second half to get him those one-on-one touches inside. Jason's a beast, we gotta get him the ball."
Keith Williams took over in the second half for the Golden Eagles. He scored nine points in the first three minutes, all on 3-pointers. He finished 5 for 6 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 21 points.
"He's a really good player," Brown said. "He's been in this league, he knows his way around the league. When things get rough, they put the ball in his hands. He makes things happen, he's under control. He has a really nice balance to his game."
Charleston led 41-25 with 16:43 left in the game and kept a double-digit lead the majority the rest of the way. Charleston shot 10 for 21 from the field and 5 for 9 from 3-point range in the second half.
The Bobcats put up five airballs in the final five minutes, however, Frostburg found some late offense in the final minute with six points.
"Our guys let their hair down and started playing like their hair's on fire," Brown said. "It's good, we started forcing some turnovers. We felt they got nervous down the stretch. Good thing they had that big lead because if it was close. I think we'd probably walked them down."
Eddie Colbert III scored 14 points while Keaton Turner scored 13 for the Golden Eagles.
Sean Brown Jr. did not score in the first half. He had eight points in the second half and grabbed four rebounds. Agyei Edwards scored six points in the first half and finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.
"Our assistant coach told him it's time to grow up," Brown Sr. said of Brown Jr. "He can't be afraid to score the ball. He's a scorer by nature. Our assistant told him it's time to grow up, and I agree."
Both teams play on Saturday at 4 p.m. Charleston hosts Fairmont State while Frostburg travels to face West Virginia State.
"They're a really good team," Brown Sr. said of the Yellow Jackets. "Those guys can score, they've lost some games they probably shouldn't have lost. They're gonna come out like their hair's on fire. They're gonna be ready to rock."
