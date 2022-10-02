FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State men’s soccer team hosted Shepherd for a home contest on a rainy Saturday afternoon that ended in a draw with a final score of 1-1.
The Bobcats opened the match with a quick corner in the first minute of the game. Frostburg would fire in a corner to the back post, finding the head of sophomore Caleb Dell dropping the ball just left of the goal.
FSU went on to fire two more early shots, with both missing just high of the goal. The Bobcats tested the goalkeeping skills of Shepherd early on in the match, but struggled to find the back of the net. Frostburg controlled the majority of the possession in the first half, holding Shepherd to a single shot, as the game headed into halftime scoreless.
Frostburg once again looked to test the Shepherd defense early in the second half, quickly earning back-to-back corner kicks, with sophomore Matthew Garrett firing a shot just high of the goal.
The Bobcats continued to fire off shots while controlling the majority of the possession in their offensive half. Shepherd was able to launch a counterattack, though sophomore Brennan Moore would make a great save in the 58th minute to keep the score tied at 0-0.
The Bobcats got their goal in the 60th minute, as sophomore Abdur-Rahman Neama played a beautiful ball to split the Shepherd defense and find sophomore Zach Harpel for an easy finish and a 1-0 lead.
Brennan Moore would once again make a great save to hold onto the Bobcat lead with just over 25 minutes to play, but the Rams would find the equalizer in the 76th minute on a flicked header from a long throw-in from Brandon Hurt to Andrew West.
Each side frantically chased for a winner late on, but neither team was able to score again, ending the match in the 1-1 tie.
Frostburg (2-5-4) returns to action on Wednesday as they travel to take on Concord for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
