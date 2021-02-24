SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — For three quarters, Frostburg State fought valiantly to enter the fourth trailing by just two points against Notre Dame (Ohio).
But the Bobcats came down to earth and were dominated 20-6 in the deciding frame, falling 71-55 on Wednesday — their 12th consecutive defeat.
With the game still in the balance, Notre Dame (12-3) — who received votes in this week’s Division 2 Top 25 poll — exploded out of the fourth-quarter starting gates with a 12-0 run that lasted a little more than three minutes.
Jada Marone drilled a pair of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to kick off the flurry, and she capped the blitz with a layup for the final eight points of her game-high 23.
After shooting better than 50% over the opening three quarters, Frostburg State collapsed offensively, making just 1 of 18 shots from the floor in the fourth for six points.
Morgan Dombroski, Brenae Ford and Ciara Thomas all tallied 11 points for the Bobcats in defeat. Dombroski also finished with game highs in assists and steals with six and four, respectively.
Arianna Briggs-Hall grabbed a game-best eight rebounds for FSU. Rhianna Hall added eight points.
The Bobcats didn’t hold the lead often throughout the night — Notre Dame was ahead in points 24 minutes to just six for FSU — but they remained within arms reach to give themselves a chance.
Frostburg State led 18-16 following the first quarter, and the game was tied 32-all at the half. But, after Notre Dame took a lead late in the third quarter, the game completely changed and FSU fell apart to drop its 12th in a row.
The game was tied 16 times with nine lead changes. Notre Dame took a 46-44 lead with 3:23 left and never gave it back.
In addition to Marone’s scoring output, Marina Adachi added 15 points — all on threes, which she was 5 of 10 shooting — for Notre Dame. Jennifer Oduho chipped in eight points on five rebounds.
On Friday evening, Glenville State visited the Bobcats and cruised to its ninth-straight victory, winning 112-55 in the MEC contest.
Five Lady Pioneers scored in double figures and two others fell a point short.
Frostburg State’s Thomas had a game-high 18 points hitting seven field goals and 4 of 5 free throws. She was the only FSU player to surpass double digits. Hall scored nine and Krysten Joseph finished with seven.
Glenville State’s Dazha Congleton and Kaylee Pierce each finished with a team-high 15 points. Re’Shawna Stone scored 14, Zakiyah Winfield had 13 and Mashayla Cecil finished with 10. Jada Mitchell and Makayla Pierce each had nine points and Vendela Danielsson scored eight.
The Lady Pioneers (10-1 overall, 10-1 Mountain East Conference) took off from the start, leading 33-16 after the first period and 60-24 at halftime. It was 88-38 after three.
Frostburg State plays at Fairmont State and Glenville State is at Concord on Saturday. Both games tip at 2 p.m.
