WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — Josh Maxwell and Sean Aaron topped 100 rushing yards each, and Frostburg State held off a late West Liberty charge to win 28-23 on Saturday.
The victory is the Bobcats’ fourth in a row and improves their season record to 8-3 and Mountain East Conference at 7-3.
Frostburg State led 14-7 after the first quarter, 21-10 at halftime and 28-17 entering the fourth quarter.
West Liberty cut its deficit to 21-17 with 13:06 left in the third quarter after a Rudy Garcia 26-yard touchdown pass to Rashawn Harvey, but Frostburg answered with a 14-play, 77-yard touchdown drive, capped by a Graham Walker one-yard TD run, with 6:19 left in the third.
West Liberty made it a one-score game on Rudy Garcia’s seven-yard touchdown scamper with 12:06 remaining in the fourth, yet it was too little too late and the Bobcats hung on.
Frostburg built a 14-7 first-quarter lead thanks to a Walker to Jordan Marcucci two-yard connection, and a Maxwell one-yard TD run. Maxwell finished with 16 carries for 118 yards.
The two Bobcats scores sandwiched a West Liberty touchdown — a Quincy Wimbish run form two yards out. Wimbish rushed for 91 yards on 25 totes.
West Liberty cut its deficit to 14-10 after Justin Kaplan’s 31-yard field goal with 12:56 left in the opening half. However, Frostburg State regained momentum when Luke Freeman returned a fumble for a score with 2:16 left.
The Bobcats were outscored 13-7 after halftime, but their first half was enough to hold on.
Aaron joined Maxwell in the 100-yard club with 23 carriers for 109 yards. As a team, Frostburg State rushed for 252 yards on 46 runs. Walker completed 7 of 13 passes for 53 yards and a score.
Garcia completed 14 of 30 passes for 166 yards, a touchdown and an interception. T.J. Griffin was his top target, hauling in eight passes for 78 yards. Harvey caught three balls for 44 yards.
West Liberty had a 20-16 edge in first downs and more yards of offense, 289--269. However, Frostburg State had no turnovers and West Liberty had three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.