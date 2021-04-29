FROSTBURG — Frostburg State, led by six goals and an assist from Anna Kearney, defeated Davis & Elkins Tuesday evening 19-9 at Bobcat Stadium in the Mountain East Conference.
The semifinal victory over the Senators sends the No. 2 Bobcats to today’s 3 p.m. championship game in South Euclid, Ohio, against top seed Notre Dame (Ohio).
Notre Dame held off Charleston 15-10 earlier Tuesday in its semifinal playoff.
Against the Senators, the Bobcats built a 7-1 lead only to see it trimmed by Davis & Elkins to two, 8-6, by halftime. In the second half, led by Kearney’s four goals, it was all Bobcats as they pulled away with 11 goals to three.
FSU’s Lilly Stephens scored four goals and Summer Cavey and Stephanie King each had three while Shelby Brunett, Lindsay Kohlmann and Erin Bryce each had one. King had three assists, Cavey and Cammie Schniedwind each had two. Kohlmann had one.
The Senators’ Marissa Cuevas made 22 saves while the Bobcats’ Mckenna Shay stopped five.
On Tuesday afternoon, King, Cavey, Kearney and Mackenzie Cramer were named to the All-MEC first team. Emma Neff, Schniedwind and Stephens earned All-MEC Second Team honors and Kohlmann was honorable mention.
Notre Dame’s Ben Morhac was selected as the Coach of the Year. Morhac led the Falcons to a 10-3 overall record, including a 9-1 mark in conference play. He helped the Falcons, who had not previously qualified for the MEC Tournament, to its first-ever Mountain East Conference regular season title and the No. 1 seed.
The Bobcats enter the championship game on a three-game win streak with a 10-4 record overall, 8-2 in the conference and they’ve won eight of their last nine games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.