PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Jeremiah Baxter intercepted three passes and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown to help lead a Frostburg State defense that held host Alderson Broaddus to only 108 yards in a 45-7 Mountain East Conference rout Saturday afternoon.
The victory was the third straight for the 8-1 Bobcats (7-1 MEC) that finished with 532 yards of total offense.
Malcolm Facey led the FSU ground attack with 125 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown and quarterback Graham Walker passed for 192 more and a touchdown. He also ran for a score.
Baxter, who was named the MEC’s Defensive Player of the Week and the DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week for his performance, finished with 59 return yards, all off of his interception runbacks with a long of 35 yards. His punt block recovery for a touchdown ended the game’s scoring with 7:38 to go.
The then 23rd-ranked Bobcats fell behind quickly when the Battlers blocked a punt to set up quarterback Jaylen McNair’s five-yard run and Austin Hampton’s kick capped the eight play, 30-yard drive.
From there, if was all Frostburg State.
Walker’s three-yard run and Dayne Koontz’s first of six extra points tied it 7-7 at 4:49 of the first quarter.
The Bobcats then took control with a 17-point second quarter, scoring on Josh Maxwell’s 29-yard run, a 33-yard touchdown pass from Walker to Malik Morris, who finished as the game’s leading receiver with 98 yards on seven receptions, and Koontz’s 37-yard field goal 25 seconds before halftime to put FSU up 24-7.
Nate Forte’s only rush resulted in a five-yard score in the third quarter and Facey went in from the two in the fourth before Baxter’s TD.
Gavin Lavat, last week’s star at Fairmont State with five touchdowns and 190 yards, gained 67 on 12 carries and Maxwell finished with 64 yards on six attempts. Walker, who was intercepted twice, ran four times for 31 yards.
LeShon Brooks led the Battlers with 32 yards on 15 carries and McNair, who finished 7 of 32 passing for 42 yards, ran 13 times for 17 yards.
The Bobcats’ Kyle Belack and Lincoln Ikwubuo both had four receptions for a combined 91 yards with Belack leading with 59 and Ikwubuo had 32.
Robert Horsey and Luke Freeman led the FSU defense with four tackles apiece while seven players had three each. Carl Igweh had two of the Bobcats’ six sacks.
Frostburg State dominated Alderson Broaddus statistically. It had 27 first downs to 13, outrushed the Battlers 314-66 and outpassed them 218-42. FSU converted 6 of 11 third downs while the Battlers were 7 of 22.
Of the Bobcats’ six offensive scoring drives, five were long distance — 90, 29, 90, 69, 62 and 78 yards.
Both teams combined for 10 turnovers — five each. The Bobcats lost three fumbles and were intercepted twice while the Battlers had three interceptions and lost two fumbles.
The Bobcats, No. 20 in Monday’s American Football Coaches Association poll, will close the regular season with two home games at Bobcat Stadium, the first against winless West Virginia Wesleyan at 1 p.m. and then on Thursday evening, at 7 p.m. with West Liberty, which will be televised live by MASN.
Elsewhere Saturday in the MEC, Wheeling defeated visiting Concord, 15-14, on a Matt Greenwood 22-yard field goal with 5:59 left in the game.
Donovan Riddick passed for 302 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to lead West Virginia State, who trailed by 10 with less than 10 minutes remaining, to a come-from-behind 38-27 home victory over Glenville State.
Josh Jones passed for 389 yards and two touchdowns to rally UNC Pembroke past host West Liberty, 27-17.
Notre Dame (Ohio), tied for first with the Bobcats at 7-1 in the MEC, had no trouble against visiting Fairmont State, as Chris Brimm passed for 305 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-0 rout.
