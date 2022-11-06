BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Frostburg State gashed West Virginia Wesleyan to the tune of 264 rushing yards en route to a 37-0 rout on Saturday afternoon.
The Bobcats led 17-0 at halftime and scored all 20 of the game’s second-half points. Frostburg State (7-3) is at West Liberty next week in its regular-season finale.
Josh Maxwell and Sean Aaron paced Frostburg State on the ground. Maxwell had 14 carries for 108 yards, and Aaron rushed for 86 yards on 14 touches. Isaiah Lester gained 37 yards on two rushes — one went for a touchdown.
Quarterback Graham Walker completed 8 of 17 passes for 110 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Jammil Bishop was his top target, making two grabs for 83 yards and a score. Donnell Milligan caught three balls for 31 yards and a TD.
West Virginia Wesleyan was limited to just 67 yards rushing on 31 carries. Quarterback Nathan Payne completed 15 of 32 passes for 170 yards and two interceptions.
Frostburg State struck first in the first quarter when Dayne Koontz drilled a 31-yard field goal with 4:40 left in the quarter.
The Bobcats added a pair of touchdowns in the second. Lester made it 10-0 FSU with a 31-yard scamper with 11:40 left in the half, followed by a 66-yard connection from Walker to Bishop with 9:03 on the clock.
Koontz drilled a pair of 25-yard field goals in the third quarter, and Dylan Culpen intercepted Payne and returned the pick 63 yards for a touchdown to give Frostburg a 30-0 lead after three. Culpen had two interceptions Saturday.
Frostburg State’s final points came on a Walker to Milligan touchdown pass, which spanned 10 yards, with 7:49 left in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.