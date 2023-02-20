BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State’s Danny Estrada has been tabbed as the Mountain East Conference Baseball Player of the Week, while teammate Jacob Stretch earned MEC Pitcher of the Week honors.
Estrada, a sophomore outfielder from West Lawn, Pennsylvania, helped the Bobcats go 3-0 this weekend. He batted .500 going 6 for 12 as the leadoff batter. He tallied a home run and a triple as apart of 11 total bases while driving in 4 RBIs. Estrada also was 2 for 2 on stolen bases.
Stretch earned the first win of the year on the mound for the Bobcats in an 8-2 win over Bluefield State. The sophomore from Avondale, Pennsylvania, threw four innings allowing just a single hit while striking out seven batters. He didn’t give up a run while walking just two batters.
