Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&