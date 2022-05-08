SALEM, Va. — Frostburg State won a Mountain East Conference tournament elimination game over West Virginia State, 14-3, on Saturday, but its season came to an end with a 7-6 defeat to West Liberty.
In the nightcap, the Bobcats plated two runs in the sixth to trim the West Liberty lead to one run. However, Hilltoppers hurler Makenzie Amed struck out the side in the seventh for the save to end Frostburg State’s season.
With a 29-18 record, its the Bobcats’ most wins since 2013 when they won 33 games.
Brianna Powell (Fort Hill) had another solid game to finish her junior campaign, batting 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. For the year, Powell hit .322 and was first on FSU in RBIs (44) and doubles (16) and second in home runs (seven).
Jamie Roberts, Kennedy Brumagin, Sierra Sanderson and Laura Gilford all had two hits apiece against West Liberty.
Riley Conkle led the Hilltoppers with two home runs four RBIs. Reliever Taylor Bonnott picked up the win.
Earlier in the evening, Frostburg State staved off elimination with a five-inning rout of West Virginia State. The Bobcats put up a nine-spot in the first and never turned back.
Sydney Theobald went the distance to pick up the win, surrendering three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks in five frames of work. The victory improved Theobald to 12-8 on the season.
Gilford, Powell and Batchelor doubled to pace the Frostburg State offense, which out-hit West Virginia State, 8-6. Batchelor was 3 for 5 with five RBIs and two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.