SALEM, W.Va. — Frostburg State split its games on the first day of the Mountain East Conference tournament, opening with a 6-4 win over Concord before falling to West Virginia State, 5-2, in the nightcap Friday.
After three scoreless innings in game one, the Bobcats blew the game open with a four-run fourth. Brianna Powell plated the first two with a two-run single, and Katie Ernst scored two more on a two-bagger for a 4-0 lead.
Powell tallied two more RBIs on a single the next inning — she finished 2 for 3 with four ribbies and a run.
Concord chased FSU starter Shawna Leonard in the sixth after the first four hitters of the inning reached base, bringing in Sierra Sanderson. The Mountain Lions plated four in the sixth to make it 6-4, and Leonard came back into the circle for the final three outs to secure the win.
Leonard was charged with three runs on four strikeouts and just two hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched. Sanderson allowed one run in 2/3 of an inning.
Concord's four RBIs came from four different players in Sarah Thompson, Jenna Witt, Lauren Richardson and Jolie Privett.
As a pitcher, Thompson allowed six runs in four innings of work. She displayed good stuff in the circle, striking out seven, but she walked five and gave up five hits.
In the second game, it looked like Frostburg State might go perfect on the day after carrying a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
But West Virginia State's bats came alive with six hits in the frame to bring five runs across against Bobcat pitchers Sydney Theobald and Emily Talbert to drop FSU's record to 1-1 in the MEC tourney.
Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Autumn Thompson, a freshman, threw a complete game to pick up the win. She gave up two runs on seven hits, struck out one and walked two in seven innings of work.
FSU's Sam Carver was responsible for both of her squad's runs at the plate with a pair of RBI singles in the first and third innings. She finished 2 for 3.
Kat Treff was a perfect 4 for 4 in the leadoff spot, scoring on each of Carver's ribbies. Sanderson notched the Bobcats' other hit.
The Yellow Jackets outhit FSU, 8-7.
Theobald allowed two runs on four hits in five innings pitched. Talbert was responsible for the other three, failing to record an out after allowing three hits, and Leonard got the sixth's three outs unscathed in relief of her.
Madison Rafuson broke the 2-all tie on an RBI single to right, her only hit of the day in three at-bats. Emma Ruth and Thompson both went 2 for 3 to lead West Virginia State.
Frostburg State (23-16) takes on West Virginia Wesleyan at noon today in day two of the MEC tourney at the James I. Moyer Complex.
