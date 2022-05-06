SALEM, Va. — Frostburg State Softball kept their season alive by making it past the first day of the Mountain East Conference tournament with a 7-6 win over Notre Dame (Ohio) after losing the first game of the day, 5-2, to Charleston (West Virginia).
In Game 1, sophomore Sydney Theobald got the start in the circle and worked around a lead-off double in the first inning to hold the Golden Eagles scoreless.
The Bobcat offense took an early lead, as sophomore Sierra Sanderson reached on an error, then advanced to second as junior Bri Powell (Fort Hill) was hit by a pitch. Sanderson took off to steal third, then Powell stole second, allowing Sanderson to score for a 1-0 lead.
Theobald threw a scoreless second, but Charleston was able to take a slight advantage with a pair of runs in the third for a 2-1 lead, as Morgan Hoppe kept FSU’s offense at bay through the next four innings. The Golden Eagles extended their advantage in the top of the sixth, plating three runs for a 5-1 advantage.
Frostburg attempted a comeback in the sixth, as freshman Jamie Roberts hit a lead-off single and moved to second on a walk from freshman Samara Funk (Allegany) before both runners stole a base to put themselves in scoring position with one out.
Senior Ava Gnibus lofted a ball to center that allowed Roberts to score, but the threat ended with the third out of the inning, as Charleston was able to come away with the 5-2 win.
Hoppe picked up the victory in the circle, surrendering two runs (one earned) on six hits with eight Ks and one walk in a complete-game effort. Hannah Rose and Brionna Bowman doubled for Charleston.
Game 2
With both teams on the brink of elimination, Notre Dame was able to take the early lead with a run in the first to go up 1-0. Frostburg responded in the bottom of the second, as Gnibus drew a lead-off walk and came around to score on a deep double from fellow senior Kennadie Batchelor to tie the game 1-1.
The Falcons answered immediately in the top of the third, smashing a line drive three-run home run to take a 4-1 lead. Once more, FSU was able to find a response in the bottom of the inning, as Sanderson and Powell both reached on a pair of one-out singles.
Gnibus came up with another clutch hit, smacking a two-RBI double to bring the Bobcats within a run at 4-3. Continuing the back-and-forth flow, Notre Dame plated another run in the top of the fourth to get back to a two-run lead.
Frostburg continued to fight back, as it loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth, as once more Gnibus played the hero with a two-RBI single to tie the game at 5-5.
Freshman Adriana Wimmer stepped up next and reached on a fielder’s choice, allowing sophomore pinch-runner Brianna Munday to score from third and take the lead. In the bottom of the sixth, freshman Kennedy Brumagin secured an insurance run with a lead-off home run to put FSU ahead 7-5.
Notre Dame would not let their season end without a fight, as in the top of the seventh they put runners on the corners with no outs. Freshman reliever Kate Chapple worked a groundout to Powell to get the lead runner, though the Falcon runner at third was able to score to get within a run.
Chapple settled her nerves and got a fly-out to center, then did well to field a slow-rolling grounder and fire to first to earn the 7-6 win and keep the season alive.
Gnibus finished 2-2 at the plate with a walk and four RBI, with Sanderson also impressing, hitting 3-3 and scoring a pair of runs. Chapple was excellent in relief, throwing 4.2 innings of three-hit ball, allowing just one earned run while striking out three.
With the win, Frostburg improves to 28-17, while the Falcons end their season at 20-28. The Bobcats take on West Virginia State tomorrow at noon in another elimination game.
