FROSTBURG — Frostburg State received a pair of complete-game gems from Sydney Theobald and Jamie Roberts to top Davis & Elkins, 9-1 and 4-2, on Monday evening to open Mountain East Conference play.
In the first game, the Bobcats plated seven first-inning runs, and that proved to be more than enough for Theobald. Te left-hander allowed one unearned run on four hits over five innings of work, striking out one and walking none as Frostburg State won via run rule after five frames.
Alexa Uphold (Northern) took the loss for D&E.
Frostburg State received nine base hits from eight different players. Laura Gilford was the lone multi-hit performer. Mackenzie Baker doubled and drove in a pair. Brianna Powell (Fort Hill) tallied a hit, an RBI and two runs, and Samara Funk (Allegany) scored once and stole a base.
In the second leg of the doubleheader, Roberts threw seven complete innings, allowing two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and two free passes to pick up the win.
Frostburg State took a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-RBI single by Roberts in the third. The Bobcats tacked one more on in the fifth in a Roberts single, and Gilford made it 4-0 with a sixth-inning knock.
Gilford had a four-hit day in four at-bats out of the lead-off hole, scored twice and drove in a run, and Boerts had two hits and three ribbies. Baker doubled for the second game in a row.
Davis & Elkins got on the board when Honesty Holt two-run home run in the seventh, but it was too little too late.
Frostburg State improved to 13-4 with the sweep. The Bobcats host West Virginia Wesleyan in a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 1 p.m., and they host another another twinbill on Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Salem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.