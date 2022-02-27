WILSON, N.C. — Frostburg State swept a pair of doubleheaders in North Carolina over the weekend to improve to 7-0.
On Friday, the Bobcats beat Chowan, 19-5, and Mid-Atlantic Christian, 13-1, before beating the duo 4-3 and 12-2 on Saturday, respectively. The start is Frostburg State’s best since 2019 when it began the year 10-0.
Against Chowan in FSU’s weekend opener, the Bobcats hit five homers: Jack Lawrence (two), Bryce Jackson, AJ Campbell and Ethan Kiple. Danny Estrada and Andrew Smith also doubled.
Lawrence had a monster performance at the dish, going 2 for 3 with a pair of grand slams for eight RBIs. Campbell went 2 for 2 with three ribbies, and Kiple and Trevor Jones both drove in two.
On the mound, Jack Maruskin (1-0) allowed three runs on two hits in four innings with six strikeouts and three walks to win the seven-inning game. Max Proctor pitched the final three frames for his first save of the young season, allowing two runs on five hits to go along with five strikeouts.
Chowan’s Tyler West launched a homer, and Ty Johnson hit safely three times.
In Game 2, Frostburg State outhit Mid-Atlantic, 14-6, to cruise to a seven-inning win.
Lead-off man Josh Netterville roped a triple and a double for a line of 2 for 5 with four RBIs. Jackson hit safely three times, Southern graduate Hayden McLaughlin and Christian Shertzer tallied a pair of base-knocks each, and Campbell homered.
Chase O’Dell tripled, and one of McLaughlin’s hits was a two-bagger.
Dean Wandell (1-0) got the start for the Bobcats, tossing four efficient innings of one-run, one-hit ball. The lone blemish to Wandell’s line was a solo shot by Alex Miller.
Nick Trey pitched three scoreless innings, scattering five hits in relief for his maiden save of 2022.
On Saturday, Frostburg State’s bats weren’t nearly as hot in the rematch against Chowan, but the pitching exploits of Ben Vok, Kiple and Jacob Stretch got the job done.
Vok went four innings, giving up three earned runs, and Kiple and Stretch combined to throw five innings of shutout baseball, only surrendering three hits. Kiple (1-0) was credited with the win, and Stretch tallied his first save of the year.
At the plate, Campbell continued his torrid weekend, homering in his third consecutive game and driving in three runs. Smith also chipped in a pair of base knocks and scored a run.
FSU’s offense got back on track in Saturday’s second contest, exploding for 13 hits in the 10-run rout of Mid-Atlantic.
O’Dell and Estrada launched home runs, Stretch tripled and O’Dell doubled to lead the charge. Stretch batted 3 for 3 and drove in three runs, and O’Dell went 2 for 3 at the plate to also tally three ribbies.
Estrada and Justin Jimenez hit safely twice each.
Will Grove (1-0) made it four consecutive solid outings by Bobcat starting pitchers, allowing two runs on three hits in four innings pitched. Grove walked two and fanned one.
Josh Colliflower pitched three shutout frames on just one hit out of the pen, collecting four K’s.
Four different hitters combined for Mid-Atlantic’s hit total. Will Warren and Josiah Colla drove in the squad’s only runs.
Frostburg State — who at 7-0 is the only undefeated Mountain East Conference team remaining, though Glenville State has more wins with a 10-1 mark — will look to stay hot in a three-game set in Cary, North Carolina, this weekend.
The Bobcats face New Haven on Friday at 2 p.m. before taking on Franklin Pierce on Saturday at 11 a.m. and West Chester at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.