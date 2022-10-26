FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State volleyball team was swept by the Wheeling Cardinals, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17, at Bobcat Arena on Tuesday night.
FSU's Everly Braun led all scorers with 14 kills, with Amanda Knieper providing a career-high nine kills as well. Redshirt junior Hayley Delor tallied 37 assists, as the defense was led by sophomore Fiona Gonzalez Medina's 13 digs and McKaily Thomson-Moran's three blocks.
Wheeling boasted a quartet of players with double-digit kills totals. Allonda Watkins had 11 kills, and Lexi Smith, Tylah Yeomans and Riley Kindall notched 10 kills apiece. Karly Niesen recorded a game-high 44 assists and led all defenders with 14 digs.
With the loss, Frostburg State fell to 16-13, while Wheeling improved to 19-7 on the year. The Bobcats are back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. for a key road match at West Liberty.
