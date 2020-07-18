NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its 2020 Academic Awards on Thursday and the Frostburg women’s track & field team was one of 149 NCAA Division II teams to receive the award.
The Bobcats carried a combined GPA of 3.26, needing a 3.0 to earn the honor. FSU is one of four Mountain East Conference teams to qualify along with West Liberty (3.351), Wheeling (3.34) and Charleston (3.12).
First-years Morgan Mathews and Alyssa Mullery each carried a 4.0 cumulative GPA throughout the 2019-20 athletic year. First-year Alexa Bradburn posted a 3.65 GPA.
The Bobcats finished the indoor campaign with a ninth-place finish at the inaugural MEC Championships.
