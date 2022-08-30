FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State Volleyball team defeated Pace on Tuesday night at Bobcat Arena 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21).
The first set went back-and-forth, as each team swapped kills. Sophomore AJ Thompson gave the Bobcats their first lead since 8-7 with a monster kill off an assist from junior Hayley Delor to take a 17-16 lead.
The Setters answered with six straight points to take a comfortable 22-17 advantage. Frostburg would get right back in the game off miscues by Pace and close the gap to 22-21. After a Bobcat service error, however, the Setters would take the next two points and steal the first set, 25-21.
The second set began with a kill from senior Bianca Smalls to give Frostburg the early 1-0 lead. Smalls struck again shortly after as she snuck a kill by the Pace defense and put the score even at 2-2.
Sophomore McKailey Thomson-Moran made her presence known as she denied the Setters with a pair of blocks to give the Bobcats an 8-3 lead as part of a 6-0 run.
Sophomore Beverly Braun, freshman Joie Allen and junior Katie Keech combined for eight kills down the stretch to push their lead to 22-17. Delor and Braun closed the game as they each contributed a kill, with Delor finishing the set on a solo block as Frostburg took set two, 25-23.
The third set was smooth sailing for the Bobcats as they only trailed once, at 1-0. Delor made a pair of blocks to give Frostburg a 5-1 lead, and then kills from Thompson and Braun stretched the lead to 7-3. Braun got hot as she continued to smash balls past the Setter defense and increase their lead to 19-13. Keech, Thompson and Allen finished off the set by sending heaters to the floor to win 25-17.
Pace found motivation early in set four, putting FSU in a 5-1 hole to start things out.
The Bobcats took back momentum as Thomson-Moran would come up with another huge block and cut the deficit to 5-3. Kills by Braun, Thomson-Moran, Thompson and Keech brought the game to 11-10 in favor of the Setters.
Pace went on another run as they stretched their lead to 16-12, but kills from Delor and Braun cut the lead to 16-14. The match momentum swayed in favor of the Bobcats as Allen came up with two stellar blocks and then followed it up with a kill to give Frostburg a 20-19 lead.
Thompson sealed the game as she slammed one to the floor and then had a huge denial at the net to give the Bobcats the set and match 25-21.
Delor led the Bobcats as she dished out 31 assists and a team-high 17 digs. Braun had a game-high 17 kills to go along with 14 digs. Thomson-Moran contributed a match-high six blocks and sophomore Fiona Gonzalez-Medina added 14 digs defensively.
With the win, Frostburg improved to 4-0 on the year, while Pace falls to 0-3. FSU returns to the court on Friday as they will play in the Marauder Clash in Millersville, Pennsylvania, against Chestnut Hill at 1 p.m. and Millersville at 7 p.m.
