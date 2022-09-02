FROSTBURG — Josh Maxwell had over 100 rushing yards before halftime, leading the Frostburg State Bobcats to a 21-7 win over the American International (AIU) Yellow Jackets Thursday at Bobcat Stadium in Frostburg.
“We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot, too many unforced errors,” Frostburg State head coach Eric Wagoner said. “A lot to improve on. We got a win out of it but can still do much, much better.”
This was the debut for Wagoner as head coach of the Bobcats (1-0). He spent the last two seasons as Frostburg’s defensive coordinator. Wagoner succeeded DeLane Fitzgerald who is now the head coach at Southern Utah. Fitzgerald is the winningest head coach in Bobcats history with 62.
“It started off just like every other game I coached,” Wagoner said. “I just had to realize about part way through that I was the head coach and not just the position coach or coordinator.”
The Bobcats converted a fourth and one on their opening drive, but two plays later Graham Walker was intercepted by Rady Rojas-Portilla.
With 2:35 in the first, Maxwell found a gap up the middle and took it 40 yards for a touchdown to give the Bobcats the lead.
“He’s a great part of it,” Wagner said. “He’s extremely important. We got a stable of tailbacks back there but obviously he leads the way. He came out and did everything we thought he could do in camp.”
The Yellow Jackets (0-1) responded with a 50-yard pass from Brandon Robinson to Jahvon Adams to set up first and goal at the nine. AIU committed back-to-back false starts and nearly had a third in a row but called a timeout. Facing third and goal at the 20, Robinson’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Wylan Harich. He finished the game with two picks and tied for the team lead with six tackles.
“We just communicate, everyone communicates well,” Harich said. “The whole defense is working side to side together and me and my other safety we keep communicating, keep talking back and forth. We just keep making plays.”
Frostburg took advantage with two big plays on offense. Maxwell picked up 43 yards on a rush up the middle. Walker found Max Davis down the left sideline for 46 yards. It set up a touchdown catch by Jordan Marcucci in the right corner of the end zone two plays later.
With Maxwell’s 43-yard run, he surpassed 100 rushing yards in the first half with 110.
“Maxwell’s huge, everyone loves Maxwell,” Harich said. “Maxwell’s a great team player, he’s a great team motivator. He’s a great player to play with.”
Evan Branch ran 37 yards down the right sideline on Frostburg’s next drive. However, Walker threw his second interception of the half to Albert Curran.
With 48 seconds before halftime, Jaylen Boyd blocked a punt to set the Bobcats up at the 20. The drive ended with Walker’s third pick of the half to Alex Silva.
No one scored in the third quarter, the closest was a missed goal by Dayne Koontz for Frostburg that hit the right upright.
Early in the fourth, Walker found Marcucci on a crossing route for 29 yards and his second touchdown. The Yellow Jackets responded as Robinson found Fatir Bell for 20 yards at Frostburg’s 16. The next play, Robinson found Jaheim McGuire in the back of the end zone for six points.
“The resiliency that they had early on was really good,” Wagoner said of his defense. “I thought every time they stepped out there in the first half, they were ready to go. We let down a little bit in the second half but then again at the end we stepped up.”
Midway through the fourth, Harich intercepted his second pass of the game and returned it 53 yards. Frostburg failed to capitalize and had to punt.
Frostburg combined for 402 yards of total offense while AIU finished with 290. The Bobcats out rushed the Yellow Jackets 238-82.
For the Yellow Jackets, Robinson went 18-for-36 for 208 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Chase Speller rushed eight times for 32 yards. Dahvey Hicks led AIU with seven catches for 57 yards.
On defense, Neurys Ortiz had nine tackles including one for loss. Rojas-Portilla, Silva and Terrell Wallace each had seven tackles.
“For our first game we acted like it was game three,” Harich said. “We came out here ready to play.”
For Frostburg, Maxwell finished with 20 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown. Sean Aaron rushed 13 times for 79 yards. Davis led the Bobcats with four catches for 78 yards. Marcucci had three catches for 42 yards and two scores. Graham went 10-for-17 for 164 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Bobcats continue a two-game home stand at Bobcat Stadium in Frostburg on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. against West Virginia State.
“We gotta come back and improve,” Wagoner said. “We gotta take the mistakes we made, we gotta learn from them.”
