OWENSBORO, Ky. — Frostburg State opened its 2021 season with a scrappy 20-13 victory over the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers on Thursday.
FSU opened up a 13-0 lead in the first half behind a two-yard touchdown run from junior running back Josh Maxwell in the first quarter and two field goals of 22 and 40 yards from sophomore kicker Dayne Koontz in the second quarter. Kentucky Wesleyan snuck in a field goal of their own just before the break, closing the gap to 13-3 at halftime.
Kentucky Wesleyan booted another field goal after the break, getting within a score at 13-6. Shortly after, the FSU defense would come up with an interception return for a touchdown by junior defensive end Luke Freeman that propelled the Bobcats into a 20-6 lead.
The Panthers would not fade, however, with a late touchdown rush coming inside the final two minutes of the fourth quarter making the score 20-13. The Frostburg defense would come up with an interception in the final few seconds of the game to halt a game-tying drive from the Panthers and secure the win.
Both teams struggled to take care of the football in the contest, with a grand total of nine turnovers combined between the two squads. The Bobcats had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, while the Panthers also had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Seniors Gavin Lavat and Malcom Facey led the way on the ground for the Bobcats with 14 and 15 rush attempts for 70 and 65 yards, respectively. Senior Malik Morris led the receiving corps with two receptions for 69 yards. On the defensive side, seniors Carl Igweh and Hauns White were tied for the team lead in tackles with eight.
FSU will be back in action on Sept. 11, noon, on the road against West Virginia State; however, the game will be played at University of Charleston’s football field due to renovations ongoing at the WVSU facility.
