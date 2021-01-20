PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Frostburg State started strong on the road against Alderson Broaddus Wednesday, but the Bobcats stumbled after halftime to lose 93-70.
Junior Drew Dunathan led FSU with 13 points and six rebounds, while junior Morgan Dombroski recorded 13 points and three rebounds on the night.
Frostburg took a six-point lead into the second quarter, where it was a back-and-forth battle between the two squads. But the Bobcats couldn’t keep their lead, with the Battlers finding the bottom of the net with one second left in the half, pulling them ahead 40-38 entering the locker room.
Alderson Broaddus scored two unanswered baskets to begin the third to go up by six, a lead the home squad maintained entering the fourth 69-60.
The Battlers caught fire in the fourth, building a double-digit edge before ultimately winning in a 23-point rout.
Frostburg State returns home Saturday against Notre Dame (Ohio) at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.