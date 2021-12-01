INSTITUTE, W.Va. — A slow second half doomed Frostburg State to a 68-55 defeat at the hands of West Virginia State on Wednesday night.
The Bobcats led 29-28 at the intermission, but the Yellow Jackets pushed in front with a 21-13 third quarter and pulled away in the fourth to improve to 6-1. Frostburg State fell to 2-5.
Frostburg State was led by Rhiana Hall, Ciara Thomas and Maggie Sharp, who all tallied 12 points in the loss. Shelby Funchess pulled down a game-high 12 boards, and Hall and Morgan Dombroski finished with nine rebounds each.
Arianna Briggs-Hall and Dombroski ended with six points, Funchess had four and Brenae Ford tallied three.
For West Virginia State, Destiny Fields and Charity Shears were the leading scorers with 11 points apiece. Zakorrah Russell garnered 10 points, followed by Kalia Cunningham (nine), Payton Shears (eight), Alana Kramer (seven) and Shelby Harmeyer (six).
West Virginia State outshot Frostburg State, 34.4%-33.3%. Frostburg State had a 49-43 advantage in rebounds and more assists, 9-7, but the game was decided on the charity stripe and by turnovers. The Bobcats made just 8 of 17 foul attempts and had 23 giveaways, while West Virginia State converted on 19 of 25 and had 11.
Frostburg State hosts Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
