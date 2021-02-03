FROSTBURG — Morgan Dombroski delivered another stellar performance Wednesday night, tallying a game-high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to stop Frostburg State from being routed by West Virginia State, 113-81.
The Bobcats, losers of seven in a row following a 2-0 start, were efficient from beyond the arc and from the free-throw line — shooting 5 for 10 and 24 for 29, respectively. Their defense wasn’t as fortunate.
The Yellow Jackets scored at least 26 points in each quarter, with Charity Shears going for 25 points and Kalia Cunningham contributing 21. West Virginia State won the opening frame 31-23 and built its lead exponentially before winning by 32.
Dombroski was the brightest spot for FSU, making 9 of 16 shots — 4 for 6 on 3-pointers — and drilling all eight of her attempts from the charity stripe. She also grabbed 10 boards to complete the double-double.
Two other Bobcats reached double figures in Rhiana Hall and Drew Dunathan. Hall scored 12 points on 4 for 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Dunathan, meanwhile, ended with a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
On the other side of the scorer’s table, Shelby Harmeyer (17 points) and Destiny Fields (12) also reached the double-digit scoring threshold. Hannah Shriver didn’t score, but she dished a game-best 10 assists.
Frostburg State faces Glenville State at Bobcat Arena on Monday at 5 p.m.
