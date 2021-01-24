FROSTBURG — Frostburg State fell short in hard-fought battle in its home game against Notre Dame College on Saturday.
The Bobcats went into the half leading 34-28, and they still led 42-35 when sophomore Arianna Briggs-Hall converted a pair of foul shots with 5:08 left in the third.
But Frostburg State struggled to score in the beginning of the fourth quarter, giving the Falcons a four-point lead. The Bobcats trailed the rest of the way before ultimately losing by six.
Junior Morgan Dombroski led the Bobcats with 26 points, six rebounds and one assist. Briggs-Hall had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The loss drops Frostburg to 2-4 on the season and Notre Dame improves to 5-1.
Frostburg returns to action at home on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against the Glenville State Pioneers.
