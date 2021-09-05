LEESBURG Va. — Frostburg State lost to Kutztown, 2-1, on a last-second tie-breaking goal.
Kutztown broke the tie as time expired. After being awarded a free kick, the Golden Bears quickly crossed the ball into the box where it bounced around until a shot by Savanna Harrison deflected into the net with 0:00 on the clock for the one-goal win.
The Bobcats didn’t take long to get on the board against Kutztown.
Sophomore Caroline Burton curled in a corner kick that Toni Fiocco-Mizer headed towards goal. The header was just tall enough to avoid being blocked by the line defender and went off the crossbar and over the line.
With just over 30 minutes left FSU had a chance to add to their lead, as senior Alexis Pate hit a ball from outside the box that just curled off the goal frame. Kutztown outshot the Bobcats 4-1 for the remainder of the half but was unable to find the equalizer.
The second half started with both teams taking early shots at goal. The Golden Bears started things off, forcing sophomore Ashley Bilger to make a diving save to her right.
FSU transitioned quickly after that with a through ball finding Fiocco-Mizer for a good look at goal, but she was unable to find the target. The Golden Bears Kayla Argen scored on a penalty kick from a foul in the box, making the score 1-1.
The loss drops Frostburg to 1-1, while Kutztown stays perfect on the young season at 2-0. The Bobcats return to action on Sunday at 12 p.m. when they host Concord.
