FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State women's soccer team celebrated Senior Day on Saturday evening by winning their 10th straight match in a 3-0 victory over Glenville State.
Prior to the game, Caroline Burton and Charlotte Davis were both honored as they play out their final seasons at FSU.
The Bobcats — ranked No. 23 in Division II in the United Soccer Coaches poll — wasted no time taking control of the game, as sophomore Cat Smith converted on a corner from junior Lela Clark for a 1-0 lead inside two minutes.
Smith then fired off three straight shots from two more corners, but none of her efforts could double the lead. Frostburg struggled to create many more chances in the half, as GSU was able to stifle the attack.
Sophomore Keely Knotts finally put an effort on frame with nine minutes to go in the half, as the Pioneers responded with their first shot on goal five minutes later, forcing junior Ashley Bilger into a save to take the game into halftime at 1-0.
FSU continued to be frustrated at the start of the second half, with Glenville getting the first shot on goal, an effort that was collected by substitute sophomore keeper Katie Sterne, an Allegany High graduate.
The Bobcats got their desired second goal, as some great forward play from freshman Morgan Mrizek brought a foul in the box, giving Frostburg a penalty. Junior Lela Clark stepped up and buried the ball into the right of the goal for the 2-0 lead.
Just 10 minutes later, FSU put the game to bed, as junior Kayla Robinson cut in from her wing-back position and fed junior Dez Mortimer at the top of the box, where she calmly passed the ball into the far post to go ahead 3-0.
Freshman Jayme Sooy had some late opportunities to get on the board, but just wasn't able to find the final finish to end the affair at 3-0.
With the win, Frostburg improves to 10-0 on the year, while Glenville falls to 0-10.
The Bobcats return to the field on Wednesday for a road trip to Concord in a rematch of last season's Mountain East Conference championship game at 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.