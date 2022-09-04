LAKEWOOD, N.J. — The Frostburg State women’s soccer squad beat Georgian Court, 3-0, on the road on Saturday afternoon.
Toni Fiocco-Mizer tallied a pair of goals, the first occurring at the 12:21 mark, assisted by Hannah Thompson, and the second in the 16th minute unassisted. Catherine Smith gave the Bobcats a 3-0 halftime lead with a goal in the 26th minute off a Keely Knotts assist.
With the victory, the Bobcats improved to 2-0, while Georgian Court fell to 1-2-1. Frostburg returns to the pitch in its home opener against Alderson Broaddus at 5 p.m.
FSU men draw
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The Frostburg State men played West LIberty to a scoreless draw on Sunday.
The Bobcats had four shots on goal and the Hilltopper had three, but neither team could find the back of the net. Carl Quintero Rivas and Alex Retzos had two shots apiece for FSU.
Frostburg State keeper Brennan Moore notched his first cleansheet of the season.
The Bobcats (1-0-2) host Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.