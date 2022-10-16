FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State women’s soccer team earned their second straight home victory in a 2-0 defeat of Notre Dame (Ohio) on Sunday afternoon.
FSU wasted no time getting out to a lead, as just under five minutes into the game, a corner was swung in and headed down right to the feet of junior Hannah Thompson, who swept the ball home on her left foot for a 1-0 lead.
Thompson had another chance at goal on 26 minutes, but couldn’t register enough power on her header to beat Falcon keeper Jordan Pasalaqua.
Notre Dame finally worked its way back into the game, earning its first corner of the game 33-and-a-half minutes into the half and getting a header on goal, but graduate Abbey Dennis was in the right place at the right time to clear it off the line and preserve the Bobcat lead going into halftime.
Frostburg came out of the gates firing to begin the second half, forcing Pasalaqua into a save within four minutes. Just 30 seconds later, junior Toni Fiocco-Mizer played in sophomore Mackenzie Alonso, whose shot was saved by Pasalaqua but recovered to put home the rebound for a 2-0 lead.
The Bobcats were able to see out the rest of the game in commanding fashion, as junior Lela Clark came closest to a goal with a blast from range that cannoned off the crossbar. Dennis and the FSU defense held Notre Dame in check, as any efforts on goal were either wide of the mark or blocked for the final 2-0 victory.
With the win, Frostburg improves to 12-1-1 on the year, while NDC falls to 5-6-3. The Bobcats hit the road for their next match, as they travel to Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
