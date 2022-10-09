FROSTBURG — Frostburg State celebrated Homecoming with a dramatic 33-30 upset win in double overtime over No. 16 Notre Dame College on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Frostburg.
"Our guys have been resilient," Frostburg head coach Eric Wagoner said. "We've had two heartbreakers the last couple weeks and they don't quit. They keep fighting and they came out and they fought the whole day today. I'm just so proud of them right now. I'm at a loss of words."
The Bobcats (4-2, 3-2 Mountain East Conference) trailed with about 10 minutes left, but finished the game on a 16-7 run. The Falcons (4-2, 4-1 MEC) put up 488 yards of total offense, but it wasn't enough.
After a quick opening drive for the Bobcats that led to a punt, the Falcons took over. Chris Brimm took a deep shot but it was intercepted by Akyian Loney. He took it away from the receiver on what initially looked like a completion.
"Takeaways was the biggest thing, at the end of the day we took the ball away and got it back to our offense," Wagoner said. "It gives us a chance to win at the end."
The Bobcats were unable to capitalize off the pick and had to punt. Midway through the first quarter, Jeremy Hamilton caught a 47-yard pass from Brimm. It set up a 41-yard field goal by Cameron Shirkey.
After a 14-yard pass to Napoleon Harris, the Falcons had a first-and-goal at the one. Frostburg’s defense stepped up and Shirkey hit another field goal from 46 yards out.
"It was big, our defense stepped up when they needed to," Wagoner said. "We know we're not there yet, we got some growing to do defensively. We gotta stop letting them have those long drives but we were able to turn it into three points and not seven points. That became a big deal."
After the Bobcats offense got off to a slow start, they found some big plays late in the first half. A swing pass to Sean Aaron picked up 28 yards. Aaron hurdled a defender and ran down the left sideline inside Notre Dame’s 40. On the next play, Jordan Marcucci caught a 16-yard pass.
Two plays later, another swing pass to Aaron resulted in a 12-yard touchdown for Frostburg. It gave them the lead with 31 seconds left.
"It gave us momentum, we knew after halftime we had an onside kick ready to go," Wagoner said. "If we were able to get a touchdown and score right before half we were gonna be alright."
Notre Dame took over, and took advantage of a late hit out of bounds from Loney. Andre Allen Jr. caught a 16-yard pass on the sideline with one second left at the Bobcats 29. Shirkey kicked a 46-yard field goal on the last play of the half to give the Falcons a 9-7 lead.
The Bobcats decided on an onside kick to open the second half and Koontz recovered it. Koontz hit a 55-yard field goal to regain the lead for Frostburg at 10-9.
"Why not?" Wagoner said on the onside kick. "You have nothing to lose. You gotta play like you wanna win all the time."
Brimm threw his second interception to AJ Felton. Max Davis caught a 42-yard pass down to the Notre Dame eight. On the next play, Aaron scored his second touchdown.
Late in the third quarter, the Falcons faced a fourth-and-seven. Jeremy Hamilton picked up 15 on a pass from Brimm. Two plays later, Reese Perkins caught a 21-yard touchdown to give Notre Dame the lead.
The Falcons scored again on a one-yard quarterback sneak by Brimm midway through the fourth quarter. In the final six minutes of regulation, Koontz hit two clutch field goals. The first was from 39 yards and the second was from 51 yards out to tie the game with 2:12 left.
"He did an absolutely great job today," Wagoner said of Koontz. "We know he's a great kicker, he showed it earlier this year and he showed it today and was ready to go."
On the last play of regulation, Shirkey lined up for a 49-yard field for the win. The kick fell short and the game went to overtime.
The Bobcats got the ball first. On the first play, Aaron walked in from the 25. Notre Dame responded with a 10-yard touchdown run by Tyris Dickerson. The game went into double overtime and the Falcons completed a 21-yard pass to Michael Solomon. It set up first-and-goal at the four, but Frostburg's defense forced a field goal attempt. Shirkey's 21-yard attempt hit the left upright.
Aaron had a couple runs for the Bobcats that set up the game-winning field goal from Koontz from 39 yards away. It was his fourth made field goal of the game and ended a two-game losing streak for Frostburg.
For the Bobcats, Graham Walker finished 17 of 26 for 185 yards, one touchdown and no picks. Aaron led the ground game with 18 rushes for 73 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown. Marcucci caught five passes for 62 yards. Davis had two catches for 48 yards. On defense, Dylan Culpey and Robert Horsey each had 11 tackles. Horsey also had two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
"Sean's been great, Sean's been doing well all year," Wagoner said of Aaron. "He's been a little banged up but he got himself healthy again. He seemed to be at full speed."
For Notre Dame, Brimm went 24 of 37 for 340 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Idris Lawrence rushed 26 times for 111 yards. Tyris Dickerson had 10 rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown. Hamilton led the Falcons with seven catches for 104 yards. Perkins had four catches for 75 yards and a score. On defense, Zion Hawkins had eight tackles including four for loss and a sack.
Both teams play on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. Notre Dame faces West Virginia Wesleyan and Frostburg plays the Wheeling Cardinals.
"It's great, it's for our guys to know if you keep fighting and keep battling good things are gonna come from it," Wagoner said. "It's a huge win."
