FROSTBURG — Frostburg State swept Wednesday’s doubleheader at Bobcat Field over Salem, winning game one 11-1 and game two 5-2.
The Bobcats (15-6) had big fifth innings in both games, combining for 10 runs.
“Two good team wins,” Frostburg assistant coach Cierra Chastain said, filling in for head coach Bill Vasko. “They’re a regional opponent, I thought we played hard against them.”
The Tigers (9-14) kept it close in both games until Frostburg pulled away in the fifth inning.
In the second game, the Bobcats scored the opening run in the second inning. Two singles and an error loaded the bases with no outs.
“We got some good hits when we needed to,” Chastain said. “People came off the bench and did what they needed to.”
Samara Funk, an Allegany High graduate, hit an RBI single to third base to give Frostburg a 1-0 lead.
Jamie Roberts had a perfect game bid through three innings. She faced nine batters, struck out five and struck out the side in order in the second inning.
“Her curve ball’s obviously her best pitch,” Chastain said. “She’s moving, spinning the ball really well today. She came out with her stuff, that’s all we can ask for.”
After a scoreless third inning, Salem took the lead in the fourth. A walk and hit by pitch put two runners on for Syriah Trujillo.
Trujillo hit a two-run triple to center field to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.
“I think it was just the right moment for them, timing up Jamie,” Chastain said. “I think we were able to come back and keep them at bay.”
The fifth inning was the difference in both games. In game two, the Bobcats scored four runs. Three came on a home run to left center by Arden Miller. It was the freshman’s first collegiate home run.
“I think that definitely sparked us,” Chastain said. “It brought out the energy for sure. It was huge for her, it’s pretty awesome.”
Hanna Binek and Funk opened the inning with back-to-back base hits.
The other run came one at-bat prior when Sierra Sanderson reached on an error that scored Binek from second.
Roberts pitched a complete game, allowing two hits, two runs and two walks with eight strikeouts.
“She did great, she did exactly what we needed her to,” Chastain said. “Her stuff was moving, she held her own in the circle.”
Funk led Frostburg, going 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Andrea Gallegos started for Salem and went six innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs. She struck out two batters.
In the opener, Frostburg led 5-1 through four innings. The Bobcats scored six runs in the fifth inning as Gracie Nelson and Cristina Sommerkamp each hit two-run singles.
“We started timing up the pitcher a lot better,” Chastain said. “Attacking pitches where they’re throwing it. We had a lot of people come off the bench and do their job. I just think everything went right in that inning.”
Sydney Theobald went five innings for the Bobcats, allowing two hits, one walk with a strikeout. Brianna Munday went 3 for 3 with a double.
Meesha Arroyo went 3 1/3 innings with seven hits, six earned runs and three walks for the Tigers.
Frostburg hosts Notre Dame College on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
“Keys to them are to come out and play our best offense,” Chastain said. “As long as we’re hitting them, we should be good.”
