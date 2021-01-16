WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — Morgan Dombroski scored 15 points to lead the Frostburg State women in their game at West Liberty, however, the Hilltoppers dominated the Bobcats for a 98-44 victory Saturday afternoon.
West Liberty led from late in the first quarter on, going into the second up eight points, 23-15, before using a 23-4 second quarter to begin dominating the game and a 46-19 halftime lead.
The Hilltoppers (2-2) outscored the Bobcats 52-25 in the second half for their second straight victory.
Five West Liberty players scored in double figures, led by Olivia Belknap's game-high 30 points on 9 of 18 shots from the field, including four 3-pointers and she made all eight of her free throws.
Karly McCutcheon scored 20 points, Grace Faulk added 15, Arriana Manzay 12 and Corrine Thomas 11.
For the Bobcats, Arianna Briggs-Hall and Brenae Ford each scored seven points.
Frostburg State (2-3) visits Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m.
