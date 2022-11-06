FROSTBURG — Frostburg State narrowly fell in the Mountain East Conference championship game for the second straight season, playing to a 0-0 draw with Fairmont State before losing 4-3 on penalty kicks.
Fairmont State forward Ale Puerto, a Bishop Walsh graduate, led the squad with five shots Sunday, putting two on goal.
The Fighting Falcons took the game to the Bobcats in the opening minutes, as Kiera Kuzinski forced junior goalkeeper Ashley Bilger into a flying save off a corner kick to prevent an early goal.
Frostburg recovered and got their footing in the game, with junior Toni Fiocco-Mizer forcing Fairmont’s keeper Taylor Kennedy into a fine diving save with a shot arrowing towards the bottom corner palmed away.
The Bobcats continued to pester Kennedy’s goal, with sophomore Mackenzie Alonso twice getting efforts on frame, followed by an effort by junior Lela Clark that again was collected by Kennedy.
Sophomore Cat Smith powered a header off a corner kick with time winding down in the half, but it was cleared off the line to keep the match scoreless at halftime.
Frostburg again was thwarted twice by Kennedy in the opening 12 minutes on shots by sophomore Madi Allen and junior Caroline Burton.
Fairmont woke up offensively midway through the half, as Bilger was forced into a pair of fantastic diving saves just under 25 minutes into the half, with the Fighting Falcons carrying momentum with them.
The Bobcats’ next meaningful chances came with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation, as Clark, junior Dez Mortimer and sophomore Carolyn DeSena all came close, but Kennedy’s goal would not be breached, taking the match to overtime.
Frostburg dominated the first overtime period, with freshman Carly Gillette nearly grabbing a lead twice only to be stopped by Kennedy.
Graduate defender Abbey Dennis made a heroic block with just seconds remaining to keep Fairmont off the board as well.
The second overtime was a much more defensive battle, as DeSena had the only chance of note, shooting straight at Kennedy, with penalties needed to decide the conference champion.
The first two scorers for both teams placed their PKs well in an even start to the shootout. Kuzinski then missed her shot high and wide, with Mortimer converting to give Frostburg the advantage.
Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they would miss their next two shots, while Fairmont made its to take the match and secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament.
As the game counts as a draw between the sides, Frostburg now stands at 18-1-2 on the year, while Fairmont is now 12-3-5.
Each team will turn their focus to the NCAA selection show on Monday at 7 p.m. to learn their place in the Atlantic Region tournament.
