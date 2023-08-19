FROSTBURG — Frostburg State kicker Dayne Koontz was named to the Fred Mitchell Award preseason watch list.
The Fred Mitchell Award announced 34 non-FBS placekickers on their preseason watch list, an award which determines excellence on the field and in the community.
Koontz was one of the kickers selected, with the standout from Hampstead, Md. already having garnered Honorable Mention All-American and Scholar All-American honors last season.
Koontz led all of Division II in field goals made per game, with his 20 total field goals also tops in the Mountain East Conference. He was also 31-32 on PAT's while serving as the team's punter and kick-off taker.
The award will be presented in mid-December and will be voted on by a 35-person selection committee.
