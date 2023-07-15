FROSTBURG — For the second year in a row, Frostburg State women’s soccer has produced the school’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee, with Abbey Dennis earning the selection for the prestigious award.
One of the most decorated players in school history, Dennis was a United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American and Scholar All-American, College Sport Communicators First Team Academic All-American, and the MEC Co-Defender of the Year, among other honors.
She helped lead the program to FSU’s first Division II NCAA appearance, which was also the team’s first tournament since 2014.
The Bobcats were the second overall seed in the Atlantic Region, having tied the program record for wins in a single season on their way to an MEC North Division title and an appearance in the MEC Championship Game.
Once all nominations from schools are considered, the Mountain East Conference will then select a nominee to represent the conference to the Woman of the Year selection committee.
The committee will choose the top 10 nominees from Division II, then a final three in each division, followed by the final Woman of the Year selection in January.
The NCAA Woman of the Year recognizes graduating female student-athletes for their excellence in academics, athletics, community service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Since 1991, the award has served to showcase the best and most well-rounded women in college athletics, including 619 student-athletes across the country nominated this year.
