FREDERICK — Fort Cumberland Post 13 started fast, but FSK took control in the middle innings and held on late to win, 11-6, in the Maryland American Legion state tournament on Sunday night at McCurdy Field.
Both teams entered 2-0 after two days of tournament play. Fort Cumberland will try to keep its state title dreams alive when it faces LaPlata Post 82 on Monday at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.
FSK will look to remain undefeated when it takes on Wicomico Post 64 in the following game at 1 p.m.
"I'm disappointed, I thought we didn't play the way we were capable of," Fort Cumberland manager Scott Stevenson said. "But I thought we did play very well the last two games. ... Today just wasn't our day.
"They never really squared one up during the big inning. It was kind of a flair here, a ball hit to somebody and it was just out of their reach. That's baseball. There is no finger pointing here. We win as a team, and we lose as a team.
"The bottom line is, we step up tomorrow, and we need to win that game."
Trailing 10-2 after five innings, Fort Cumberland took a chunk out of its deficit, but it was too little, too late.
In the top of the sixth, a Cayden Bratton liner to right got behind the FSK outfielder to score a run, and Landon McAlpine blooped a single behind first base for an RBI.
Bradyn Speir trimmed the FSK lead to 10-6 when his ground ball up the middle took a high hop off the lip in front of second base and bounced into center field for two RBIs.
However, FSK got an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on Logan Keepers’ infield single, and right-hander Drew DeSanto tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to preserve the Post 11 victory.
FSK right-hander Erik Thomas was the winning pitcher, allowing six runs on three hits with four strikeouts and eight walks in 5 1/3 frames of work. Griffin Madden took the loss for Post 13.
"(Thomas) put the first guy of the inning on base several innings," Stevenson said. "We just could never put a good inning together up until we were down. ... They cut the deficit in half to give us a chance. They played hard."
Bryce Snyder gave Fort Cumberland a first-inning lead with a two-run double into the left-center gap. Post 13 right fielder Wes Athey had a defensive highlight in the bottom half, as he made a slick sliding grab in foul territory behind first base for the first out.
FSK got a run back in the second inning. Danny Orr legged out a lead-off triple when a Fort Cumberland outfielder misplayed a hard-hit fly ball, and Kyle Cruz pushed Orr across with a groundout to second baseman Tyler Wilhelm.
Post 11 played small ball to take the lead in the fourth.
DeSanto reached on an infield single, stole second base and moved to third on another infield single by Orr. Keepers tied the game with an RBI bunt on a suicide squeeze up the first-base line.
After Wilhelm snagged a liner to second base for the second out, Ryan DeSanto lined a pitch just in front of Bratton in left field to make it 3-2 in favor of FSK.
After a lead-off four-pitch walk to Speir to begin the top of the fifth inning, Allan Stevenson hit a hard liner that looked destined for the outfield grass. However, Brady MacDonald stabbed the hard-hit ball to turn a 6-4-3 double play and stamp out the Post 13 rally.
Riding the momentum, FSK tacked on seven insurance runs in the bottom half of the fifth to extend its lead. MacDonald capped the onslaught with a two-RBI two-bagger that one-hopped the left-center fence to make it 10-2.
Those runs proved to be handy, as Fort Cumberland responded with four runs in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
The loss dropped Post 13 to 7-6 and FSK improved to 22-9-1 in victory.
"At this point, I think everybody is a little bit thin in pitching," Scott Stevenson said. "We threw our No. 1 today, and we didn't come out on top. We feel like we're behind the eight ball, but we don't know that.
"We just have to have a good approach tomorrow at 10 o'clock, and we'll see what happens."
