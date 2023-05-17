UNION BRIDGE — Allegany almost moved up to the No. 3 seed line in the state softball tournament, but Francis Scott Key won a thriller in 11 innings over Liberty, 11-10, in the Class 1A North Region I championship.
Underdog Liberty (12-5), which would’ve been the Campers’ state quarterfinal opponent Friday had it beat FSK (19-2), took leads in the eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th innings but lost each one.
Piper Beahm finally ended the Carroll County matchup with a one-out single with the bases loaded in the 11th.
FSK is the No. 3 seed in the state quarterfinals, one spot ahead of Allegany (18-1) and behind North Dorchester (19-2) and Mardela (22-1) — who are tied for the top seed based on matching 17-1 regular-season records.
The tie will be broken by a coinflip on Thursday morning.
Catoctin (18-3) is the No. 5 seed and will be at Allegany on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Patterson Mill (17-3) is the No. 6 seed followed by CMIT North (11-6) and the Academy for College and Career Exploration (10-4).
Patterson Mill 7, Perryville 1
BEL AIR — Patterson Mill, the 2021 state champions and 2022 runner-ups to Allegany, returned to the state tournament with a win over Perryville on Wednesday.
The Huskies were not favored to win South Region I, but top seed Bohemia Manor (16-3) was upset by Perryville, 9-5, in the region semis.
Patterson Mill doesn’t have a dominant arm like Madison Knight anymore — the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year who the Campers bested last year. Knight is Syracuse’s ace in her freshman season with the Orange, holding a 2.99 ERA over 147 1/3 innings pitched.
The Huskies relied on sophomore Lily Baldwin Wednesday, and she scattered 10 hits over seven innings pitched with two Ks and a walk to get the win.
Patterson Mill will go on the road at FSK on Friday.
Catoctin 3, Williamsport 0
THURMONT — Taylor Smith tossed a 17-strikeout gem to guide Catoctin to the West Region II crown over Williamsport Wednesday.
The sophomore standout entered this week with a 14-1 record and 0.57 ERA in 86 innings with 183 strikeouts. She allowed four hits and walked three in seven shutout innings against Williamsport on 117 pitches.
Meghan Gray hit a pair of solo home runs for the Catoctin offense.
Mardela 29, Pocomoke 1
MARDELA SPRINGS — Mardela rolled to the East Region II championship Wednesday, roping 21 base hits and holding Pocomoke without a hit.
Freshman ace Ava Twilley struck out 15 over five innings, allowing the game’s only run on a bases-loaded walk. She also hit a home run at the plate.
Mardela has lost just once to Delaware Christian, 2-0, on March 30 and has outscored its opponents 330-20 this year. The team is 2-0 over North Dorchester.
N. Dorchester 5, C. Richardson 4HURLOCK — North Dorchester rode Wingate University commit Emilee Cohee over six innings of relief to hold off Colonel Richardson Wednesday in the East Region I title game.
Colonel Richardson briefly took a 3-2 lead in the fifth but it’d be its last. North Dorchester scored two in the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth.
Cohee struck out 10 in six innings of work, allowing four runs on eight hits. Jules Vroman pitched a scoreless first frame before getting pulled. Maddie Nagel had three hits to fuel the offense.
