Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.