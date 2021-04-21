WACO, Texas — The National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) announced its 2021 All-Academic Team and Academic Honor Roll via the association's social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram Tuesday night.
Frostburg State placed 13 athletes on the Academic Honor Roll in their first season of competition. Abbie Baker, Kaitlin Bolton, Desiree Brady, Christina Devaney, Angelique Fink, Virginia Krasznay, Navah Marierose, Natalie Mehl, Mayah Morant, Kendra Rabo, Laiken Spahr, Sydney Williamson, and Nyah Wittke were all named.
The Bobcats ended their season with a 2-4 record and an appearance in the Mountain East Conference semifinals. FSU also won five event finals during the MEC championship weekend.
