CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a two-day, 12-inning affair in their fourth game of the Mountain East Conference Championship, Frostburg State secured its spot in the title game with a 7-6 victory over Concord on Sunday morning.
As the game began on Saturday afternoon, FSU came out of the gates firing, using the momentum of their Friday night win into the first inning. After a groundout to short began the game, sophomore Danny Estrada lined a shot over the wall in right to put the Bobcats on the board at 1-0.
Junior Ethan Kiple followed with a single into left, then sophomore Mikey Guy chopped a ball towards third on effectively a swinging bunt, to which CU’s catcher fired well wide of first and allowed Kiple to come all the way around to score. Sophomore Cy Probst put the cherry on top in the inning with a two-run blast to left-center that gave Frostburg a 4-0 lead.
Senior Jack Maruskin got the start and struck out the first batter he saw. A pair of walks and a single into center loaded the bases for the Mountain Lions with just one out, but Maruskin got an important strikeout after a battle with Brendan Brady, finally earning a swing and a miss after six straight foul balls in a 2-2 count. Concord did get on the board after a wild pitch plated the runner from third, but a groundout to second ended the threat with the score at 4-1.
In the second inning, Concord stormed back in the bottom of the frame, using three two-out hits, including a pair of doubles, to take a 5-4 lead before a fly out to center ended the inning. The Mountain Lions tacked another run on in the third with a couple of singles leading to an RBI groundout and a 6-4 advantage.
The Bobcats responded in the fourth with sophomore Christian Shertzer leading off with an infield single, then coming in to score after a couple of miscues from the Concord defense. Having reached on an error, junior Stafford Allison got to third after a bunt single from sophomore Randy Steen and was driven home on a sac fly to center by Estrada to tie the game 6-6.
In complete reversal of the first four innings, neither team plated a run over the next seven innings as a pitching duel broke out. On in relief, FSU senior Andrew Smith tossed a near-perfect fourth and fifth innings, allowing just one baserunner on a walk, then junior Ethan Kiple was stellar over the next six frames, striking out four with just one hit given up.
Finally, in the top of the 12th inning, sophomore Jerry Crispino laced a liner down the line in left for a lead-off double, moved to third on a sac bunt from Allison. Steen then lofted a ball to shallow left and head coach Anthony Williams sent Crispino home from third, narrowly beating the throw with a textbook, head-first slide for a 7-6 lead.
Due to the lateness of the game and a rain delay, the contest was suspended due to the Charleston Dirty Birds needing the stadium for their home Atlantic League game, moving the tournament game into Sunday morning.
At the resumption, Kiple picked up where he left off, getting the first batter he saw to ground to first. The Mountain Lions were determined not to let their undefeated run end, putting back-to-back hits into the outfield to put a pair of runners on with just one out. After a visit from pitching coach Dean Peterson, Kiple struck out the next two batters to seal the victory and advance into the championship game.
Steen, Kiple and Probst all had multiple hits and combined to generate five RBIs. Kiple tossed seven innings of shutout ball, allowing just three hits while striking out six to earn his fourth win of the year.
Frostburg (33-19) and Charleston met the championship game Sunday evening at 7 p.m. in a winner-take-all contest.
For more, see frostburgsports.com or Times-News.com/sports.
