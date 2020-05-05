FROSTBURG — Frostburg State alum and former All-American volleyball player Kylie Heyne has been chosen from a national search as the head coach of the Bobcat volleyball program as recently announced by FSU Director of Athletics Troy A. Dell.
Heyne, who graduated from Frostburg in 2011, returns to campus after spending the last five seasons as the head coach at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. She led the Senators to 69 overall wins and 36 victories in conference play with four trips to the conference tournament. Six of Heyne’s players were tabbed to all-conference teams during her five seasons.
In 2016, Heyne’s second season at the helm, she led Davis & Elkins to 15 overall wins that included a trip to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Black Division Championship and a spot in the G-MAC Championship game.
This past fall, D&E won seven of its last nine matches to close the regular season en route to a spot in the Mountain East Conference Tournament semifinals. The Senators finished the season with 15 wins in the league and earned the fourth seed in the tournament.
Prior to Davis & Elkins, Heyne spent two years as the Recreational Program Director at the YMCA in Ashland, Oregon. During the fall of 2014, she coached the Ashland High School volleyball team and then the Siskiyou Volleyball Club. Heyne also served as an assistant coach for regionally-ranked California University of Pennsylvania in the fall of 2012.
Heyne was an All-American setter for the Bobcat volleyball program from 2008-11, becoming the program’s third All-American after helping Frostburg to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2010. A four-time all-conference selection, Heyne is FSU’s all-time leader in assists (4,576) and she holds the fourth, fifth and sixth-best single-season assist performances in program history.
During her four-year career, she helped the Bobcats to 108 wins, three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including the program’s only Sweet 16 appearance in 2010. That same season, FSU won 34 matches, cruised to the Capital Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and the Bobcats were one of eight schools to host the NCAA Regional Playoffs.
Heyne graduated from Frostburg with her bachelor’s degree in psychology and she earned her master’s from CalU in exercise science and health promotion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.