FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State University Department of Athletics and the Office of Alumni Relations has announced that six former student-athletes will be inducted into the Bobcat Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020. The annual dinner and celebration has been set for Friday, Oct. 16 as part of Homecoming Weekend.
Inside the numbers
• Bobcat Hall of Fame now boasts 219 members
• 2020 class is the second all-female induction class, first since 2007
• Seventh class with six or more inductees
• 2020 class represents five different sports
• Inductees span three decades of competition
The inductees
Amy Foote, the 214th inductee, was a two-sport student-athlete for the Bobcats having competed for the women’s lacrosse and soccer programs.
At the time of her nomination, Foote was second in the history of the soccer program in both goals (48) and points (118) and was a four-time All-Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference selection in soccer.
She capped her career by being named the AMCC Player of the Year, while helping the Bobcats to the AMCC Tournament Championship and the NCAA Tournament, the first appearance in school history.
Kelly Hyde, the 215th inductee, was a two-sport student-athlete having competed for the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs.
Hyde participated in the USA Field Hockey Olympic Development Program heading into her senior season in 1983 and earned the program’s first All-American honor where she was named an NCAA Division III Honorable Mention All-American.
She was a three-time All-Maryland honoree and she helped the Bobcats to four Maryland State Championship trophies.
Page Macey, the 216th inductee, was a four-time Brine/Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) South Atlantic Region selection, including three first-team awards.
Macey is currently the program’s all-time leader in goals (192) and second in both assists (94) and points (286).
A three-time team captain, Macey garnered ECAC Division III South Region awards twice and scored over 50 goals in two of her four seasons.
Tammie Mims, the 217th inductee, was a four-year letter winner and remains the only indoor and outdoor All-American in the triple jump in FSU women’s track & field program history.
Mims garnered her first All-American honor during the indoor season in 1985 and she followed that up with another during the outdoor campaign in 1985.
Mims, who also qualified for the NCAA Championships in 1986, is a three-time All-Mason-Dixon Conference selection in the triple jump and held both the indoor and outdoor school record in the triple jump upon her graduation.
Lauren Petrick, the 218th inductee, is one of the top student-athletes both on and off the court in Bobcat history. She was the first volleyball player in program history to garner College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American honors and was the third overall student-athlete in FSU history to earn Academic All-American honors.
On the court, Petrick was a three-time AMCC Player of the Year, four-time All-AMCC honoree and she helped lead the Bobcats to three-straight AMCC Tournament Championships and three-consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
Brooke Winterling, the 219th inductee, capped her brilliant playing career by being selected as the program’s first American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American as a senior in 2009.
The program’s all-time leader in kills (2,204), Winterling is a three-time AMCC Player of the Year, a four-time All-AMCC selection and she helped the Bobcats to AMCC Tournament championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in each of her final three seasons.
A two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District selection, Winterling ranks in the top-10 in kills in a single-season on three occasions and she holds six of the top 10 marks in kills in a single match in program history.
