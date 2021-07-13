FROSTBURG — Frostburg State football announced its schedule for the upcoming season, where they will play six road games and five home contests.
The season kicks off on a Thursday night, Sept. 2, at Kentucky Wesleyan, whom the Bobcats beat 35-25 in their first matchup at Bobcat Stadium in 2019. That will be the team’s only non-conference game, as they hop right into Mountain East Conference play in week two at West Virginia State.
Frostburg’s home opener will be in week three against Charleston (West Virginia), the MEC runners-up in the 2021 Spring season. FSU took their first matchup 42-7 in 2019, which was televised on MASN and was the second-largest margin of victory that season.
A road matchup at Concord follows in week four, then in week five the Bobcats welcome UNC Pembroke to Bobcat Stadium for the first time as MEC foes. Frostburg went on the road to defeat the Braves 40-28 in the spring finale, which was the first season of MEC play for UNC Pembroke.
Week six posts an MEC heavyweight bout, as the Bobcats travel to Ohio to take on Notre Dame College, with the Falcons fresh off an MEC Championship. FSU will be looking for its first victory over NDC.
Frostburg comes home for week seven, as they host Wheeling on Homecoming weekend. The Bobcats have won both matchups against the Cardinals, 42-12 in 2019 and 27-20 in the home opener of the spring season.
The Bobcats then go on the road for weeks eight and nine against Fairmont State and Alderson Broaddus, respectively, before closing out the regular season at home for the final two games in week 10 against West Virginia Wesleyan and week 11 versus West Liberty.
