FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s athletic department has announced its plan for allowing spectators for outdoor sporting events for this spring semester, in accordance with local health and safety guidelines.
These apply only to outdoor sporting events at Frostburg State. Per the Mountain East Conference, spectators will not be permitted to attend indoor sporting events (men’s and women’s swimming, volleyball, acrobatics and tumbling) for the remainder of the spring semester. The protocols, which go into effect today, are as follows:
At Bobcat Stadium
There will be a limit of 250 spectators for events at Bobcat Stadium.
A minimum of 150 tickets will be allotted for FSU students.
Students who can provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within the past five calendar days or proof of testing exemption (found in the FSU check-in portal at www.frostburg.edu/checkin) can gain access at the main gate of Bobcat Stadium 30 minutes prior to the start of each game, for all stadium sports except for football. This will be managed at the main gate at Bobcat Stadium for all stadium sports except football.
For football, wristbands will be available for pick-up on first-come, first-served basis prior to game day. Football specific procedures will be advertised in advance of games.
Student-athletes will be allotted two tickets each for family members/guardians. Pass lists will be used at Bobcat Stadium and all family members/guardians will be required to comply with FSU’s symptoms check list prior to entering the stadium.
Through March 15, spectators will be limited to students and family members of student-athletes to ensure a smooth rollout of these procedures. Updated information on allowing faculty and staff or others to attend events will be released prior to March 15.
Game day staff will ensure that fans are following COVID protocols. Anyone not wearing their mask properly or who does not follow COVID protocol including social distancing will be asked to leave the venue immediately.
No tailgating is permitted.
No concessions will be available and no outside food is allowed.
Water and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed.
There is no re-entry to Bobcat Stadium during an event.
Fans are required to leave the facility immediately following the game. They should not congregate inside Bobcat Stadium to talk with student-athletes.
Bobcat Stadium will be cleared of all spectators for games that are back-to-back.
Baseball, softball, and tennis
Student-athletes will be allowed to have two family members/guardians attend each event.
All spectators must wear a mask and practice social distancing (staying 6 feet from others).
Gameday staff will ensure that fans are following COVID protocols. Anyone not wearing their mask properly or who does not follow COVID protocol including social distancing will be asked to leave the venue immediately.
No tailgating is permitted.
No food or eating is permitted.
For softball, all spectators should sit on the first base hillside. No spectators will be permitted on the third base side until public health conditions improve.
At this time and due to capacity restrictions set forth by the State of Maryland, FSU is unable to accommodate spectators from visiting teams. Once public health conditions improve, we will communicate procedures to accommodate visiting spectators.
