Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the night progresses. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers changing to rain showers as the night progresses. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.