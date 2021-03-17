FROSTBURG — The Frostburg State athletic department has announced a revised plan for allowing spectators for outdoor sporting events for the spring semester, in accordance with local health and safety guidelines and the recent guidance from the State of Maryland. These guidelines apply only to outdoor sporting events at Frostburg State.
Per the Mountain East Conference, spectators will not be permitted to attend indoor sporting events for the remainder of the spring semester. Protocols specific to FSU football will be released no later than March 29 — the Bobcats are on the road for their next two games, against Notre Dame (Ohio) on Saturday and at West Liberty on March 27. The protocols, which went into effect Friday, are as follows:
Bobcat Stadium sports
Attendance for events at Bobcat Stadium will be limited to 40% of capacity. This includes men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and field hockey.
FSU students, faculty, and staff will be required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within the past five calendar days or proof of testing exemption (found in the FSU check-in portal at www.frostburg.edu/checkin) to gain access at the main gate of Bobcat Stadium 45 minutes prior to the start of each game, for all sports except for football.
Outside spectators, up to the revised stadium capacity, will be permitted to attend events on a space-available basis. All spectators will be required to comply with FSU’s symptoms checklist prior to entering the stadium.
Gameday staff will ensure that fans are following COVID-19 protocols.
All spectators must wear a mask at all times and practice proper social distancing. Anyone not abiding by any of these protocols, including social distancing, will be asked to leave immediately.
No tailgating is permitted. No concessions will be available, and no food will be allowed in. Water and non-alcoholic beverages will be permitted.
There is no re-entry into Bobcat Stadium during an event.
Fans are required to leave the facility immediately following the game. They should not congregate inside Bobcat Stadium to talk with student-athletes.
Bobcat Stadium will be cleared of all spectators for games that are back-to-back.
Baseball, softball and tennis
FSU students, faculty, staff and student-athlete parents are encouraged to attend events at these venues. Individuals may be required to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 5 calendar days or proof of testing exemption (found in the FSU check-in portal at www.frostburg.edu/checkin) When attending an event at these venues they should strictly adhere to the following requirements:
All spectators should adhere to strict masking and social distancing.
Gameday staff will ensure that fans are following COVID protocols. Anyone not wearing their mask properly or who does not follow COVID protocol including social distancing will be asked to leave the venue immediately.
No tailgating is permitted. No food or eating is permitted.
All spectators should sit on the first base hillside. No spectators will be permitted on the 3rd base side until public health conditions improve.
Outside spectators attending events at these venues may be asked to confirm that they are not experiencing any COVID symptoms and have not been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID in the last 14 days. All spectators should adhere to strict masking and social distancing.
FSU Athletics will continue to stream as many home events as possible on the Bobcat Sports Network and/or https://mountaineast.tv/frostburg.
