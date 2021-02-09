BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg State has been picked to finish in fourth place in the North Division in the 2021 MEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll. Frostburg State received 38 points in the poll along with a pair of first place votes. The Bobcats finished 4-9 in their abbreviated 2020 season under first year head coach Anthony Williams.
Notre Dame and the University of Charleston have been tabbed by the league coaches as the preseason favorites for the 2021 Mountain East Conference baseball season.
The Falcons finished atop the crowded North Division poll with 58 points and had five first-place votes. Fairmont State was just behind with 56 (three first-place votes), followed by Wheeling with 39 points (two first-place votes) and Frostburg State with 38 points (two first-place votes). West Liberty (33) and Alderson Broaddus (22) rounded out the division.
UC was slotted at the top of the South Division with 63 points and had eight first-place votes. The Golden Eagles, winners of the 2018 and 2019 MEC Tournaments, are also ranked seventh in the first edition of the NCBWA Atlantic Region rankings.
Concord was second with 53 points (two first-place votes), followed by Glenville State with 46 points (two first-place votes). West Virginia State was next with 40 points, West Virginia Wesleyan (24) and Davis & Elkins (21).
