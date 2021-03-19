FSU baseball, softball games postponed with W.Va. Wesleyan
FROSTBURG — Today's Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan baseball doubleheader and Sunday's West Virginia Wesleyan at Frostburg State softball doubleheader have both been postponed.
The Bobcats' softball (2-3) team hosts Davis & Elkins today in a noon doubleheader.
The baseball (2-6) team's next game will be a Sunday doubleheader at Davis & Elkins in Elkins, West Virginia, beginning at 1 p.m.
Also postponed this weekend were baseball and softball doubleheaders involving Fairmont State and West Virginia Wesleyan.
The Mountain East Conference announced the changes on Friday and there are currently no make-up dates for any of the postponements.
